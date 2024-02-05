Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Declares World Odia Language Conference to be a Triennial Event

BHUBANESWAR – Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik revealed on Monday that the World Odia Language Conference will now be a recurring triennial event, marking a significant milestone for the language. Speaking at the valedictory function of the inaugural three-day conference held in Bhubaneswar, Patnaik expressed the importance of the event in the language’s history and encouraged participants to reconvene every five years to exchange ideas and collectively contribute to the advancement of the Odia language.