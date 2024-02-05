PM congratulates Ustad Zakir Hussain and others for bagging ‘Best Global Music’ award at Grammys

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, congratulated musicians Ustad Zakir Hussain, Rakesh Chaurasia, Shankar Mahadevan, Selvaganesh V and Ganesh Rajagopalan for winning the Grammy award for the ‘Best Global Music’ today.
Their band ‘Shakti’, a fusion music group, has won the prestigious award for ‘This Moment’.
He said that their exceptional talent and dedication to music have won hearts worldwide, making India proud.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 5, 2024
“Congratulations Zakir Hussain, Rakesh Chaurasia, Shankar Mahadevan, Selvaganesh V and Ganesh Rajagopalan on your phenomenal success at the Grammys! Your exceptional talent and dedication to music have won hearts worldwide. India is proud! These achievements are a testament to the hardwork you keep putting in. It will also inspire the new generation of artists to dream big and excel in music.”