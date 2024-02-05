National

PM congratulates Ustad Zakir Hussain and others for bagging ‘Best Global Music’ award at Grammys

By Odisha Diary bureau

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, congratulated musicians Ustad Zakir Hussain, Rakesh Chaurasia, Shankar Mahadevan, Selvaganesh V and Ganesh Rajagopalan for winning the Grammy award for the ‘Best Global Music’ today.

Their band ‘Shakti’, a fusion music group, has won the prestigious award for ‘This Moment’.

He said that their exceptional talent and dedication to music have won hearts worldwide, making India proud.

The Prime Minister posted on X:

“Congratulations Zakir Hussain, Rakesh Chaurasia, Shankar Mahadevan, Selvaganesh V and Ganesh Rajagopalan on your phenomenal success at the Grammys! Your exceptional talent and dedication to music have won hearts worldwide. India is proud! These achievements are a testament to the hardwork you keep putting in. It will also inspire the new generation of artists to dream big and excel in music.”

