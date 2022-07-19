Food processing is one of the major job intensive industries in the country says, Prahlad Singh Patel

New Delhi : Food processing is one of the major job intensive industries in the country. The data for registered manufacturing sector including food processing sector is brought out by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) through the Annual Survey of Industries (ASI). As per the latest Annual Survey of Industries 2018-19, food processing sector contributed 11.22% of total persons engaged in the registered manufacturing sector. The details of employment in registered food processing sector for last three years are as under;

S.No. Year Employment (figures in Lakh) 1 2016-17 18.53 2 2017-18 19.33 3 2018-19 20.05

Source: Annual Survey of Industries 2016-17, 2017-18, 2018-19

This information was given by Minister of State for M/o Food Processing Industries, Prahlad Singh Patel in a written reply in Lok Sabha today