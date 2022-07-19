New Delhi: Lok Sabha & Rajya Sabha adjourned till tomorrow following sloganeering by Opposition MPs over issues of price rise & inflation.

Both the houses of Parliament were adjourned till tomorrow following Opposition protest over price rise and GST hike. In the Lok Sabha, when the house met for the day, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury tried to raise the issue of price rise. Speaker Om Birla did not give permission and immediately started Question Hour. Following this, Opposition members including Congress, DMK and TMC trooped to the well raising slogans against government over price hike. Amid din, the Speaker tried to run the Question Hour while repeatedly asking agitating members to go back to their seats, but in vain.

Mr Birla said, as per rules, it is not allowed to bring placards inside the house. Later, Mr. Birla adjourned the proceedings till 2 P. M and then later tomorrow.

Similar scene was witnessed in the Rajya Sabha. When the Upper House met this morning, Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu rejected the adjournment notices moved by Congress, Aam Aadmi Party and other opposition party members over price rise and other issues. After that Opposition members including Congress, AAP and DMK created noisy scenes in the house which led to adjournment of the house till tomorrow.