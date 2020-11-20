16 more COVID19 patients succumb to the virus in Odisha Today; toll rises to 1608

Bhubaeswar:16 more COVID19 patients succumb to the virus in Odisha in last 24 hours; toll rises to 1608.It should be noted that Odisha reports 757 fresh COVID19 cases Today; 436 are quarantine cases & 321 are local contact cases. Tally mounts to 3,12,545.

Demise of sixteen #COVID19 positive patients while under treatment in hospitals.

1. A 65-year-old male of Bargarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

2. A 65-year-old female of Cuttack district.

3. A 60-year-old male of Cuttack district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

4. A 74-year-old female of Cuttack district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

5. A 58-year-old male of Ganjam district.

6. A 39-year-old male of Ganjam district.

7. A 60-year-old male of Jagatsinghpur district who was also suffering from Hypertension.

8. A 65-year-old male of Jharsuguda district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension & CKD.

9. A 61-year-old male of Puri district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

10. A 59-year-old male of Sambalpur district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

11. A 48-year-old male of sambalpur district who was also suffering from Hypertension.

12. A 38-year-old male of Subarnapur district who was also suffering from CKD.

13. A 66-year-old female of Sundargarh district who was also suffering from CKD.

14. A 69-year-old male of Sundargarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

15. A 45-year-old female of Sundargarh district who was also suffering from COPD.

16. A 46-year-old male of Sundargarh district who was also suffering from Hypertension.

