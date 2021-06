Bhubaneswar: 15-Member Team India Squad Announced For World Test Championship Final. BCCI announces 15-member Team India squad- V Kohli (C), A Rahane (VC), R Sharma, S Gill, C Pujara, H Vihari, R Pant, W Saha, R Ashwin, R Jadeja, J Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammad Shami, U Yadav & Md. Siraj for the World Test Championship 21 Final.

