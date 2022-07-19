14,48,790 poor Scheduled Caste persons have been provided loans by NSFDC and 30,69,427 poor Other Backward Classes persons have been provided loans by NBCFDC, says A. Narayanaswamy

New Delhi : The number of poor Scheduled Caste persons who have been provided loans by NSFDC, as on date is 14,48,790 and the number of poor Other Backward Classes persons who have been provided loans by NBCFDC, as on date is 30,69,427.
The amount disbursed by NSFDC as loan during the said period from 1989-90 and upto 30.06.2022 is Rs.5779.06 crores. The amount disbursed by NBCFDC as loan during the said period from 1992-93 and upto 06.07.2022 is Rs.6180.82 crores. The details are attached at Annexure-I and Annexure II.
Due emphasis is given by the Corporations to Monitoring & Evaluation for assessing the impact of their schemes on the beneficiaries, including utilization of money/loan assistance availed for the intended purpose. The utilisation reports pertaining to NSFDC and NBCFDC are attached at Annexure-III and Annexure IV respectively.
Annexure-I
Statement showing State-wise/UT-wise Cumulative Disbursementand No.of Beneficiariesassisted by NSFDC since1989-90 to30-06-2022
Sl.No.
State / UTs
Disbursement
Amount Disbursed
(in Rs. Lakhs)
Beneficiary
(Numbers)
1
Andaman &Nicobar Island
2.37
2
2
Andhra Pradesh
76495.66
294472
3
Arunachal Pradesh
1.84
2
4
Assam
1850.56
5106
5
Bihar
6116.72
18781
6
Chandigarh
941.08
1666
7
Chhattisgarh
9461.58
6698
8
Dadra Nagar Haveli,Daman &Diu
36.05
19
9
Delhi
5505.54
5885
10
Goa
305.53
148
11
Gujarat
38674.72
74220
12
Haryana
9890.50
9257
13
Himachal Pradesh
5353.89
9949
14
Jammu & Kashmir
5769.03
3664
15
Jharkhand
3185.68
6410
16
Karnataka
65437.39
161364
17
Kerala
30080.55
35054
18
Lakshdweep
0.82
2
19
Madhya Pradesh
25170.90
36905
20
Maharashtra
53858.00
87678
21
Manipur
691.47
1899
22
Meghalaya
4.86
6
23
Mizoram
0.31
1
24
Nagaland
6.70
3
25
Odisha
4047.54
4063
26
Puducherry
1631.83
2173
27
Punjab
22153.58
24249
28
Rajasthan
22655.36
38311
29
Sikkim
1844.63
1532
30
Tamil Nadu
46641.48
64465
31
Telangana
6981.75
8389
32
Tripura
23811.64
25850
33
Uttar Pradesh
56724.67
153111
34
Uttarakhand
2172.54
3376
35
West Bengal
50399.07
368019
Total :
577905.84
1452729
Annexure–II
Statement showing State-wise/UT-wise Cumulative Disbursement and No.of Beneficiariesassisted by NBCFDC since1992-93 to 06-07-2022
Sl.No
NameofState/UTs/PSBs
Cumulative
I
STATES
Financial
Physical
(Rs./Cr)
(No.ofbeneficiaries )
1
AndhraPradesh
232.62
369572
2
ArunachalPradesh
0.00
0
3
Assam
76.63
49918
4
Bihar
55.45
11227
5
Chattisgarh
48.50
5082
6
Goa
25.69
2668
7
Gujarat
287.38
69456
8
Haryana
133.59
48712
9
HimachalPradesh
97.96
16735
10
Jammu&Kashmir
45.23
13286
11
Jharkhand
23.36
4665
12
Karnataka
480.90
252972
13
Kerala
2077.03
958173
14
MadhyaPradesh
193.39
32247
15
Maharashtra
250.70
75131
16
Manipur
26.71
19375
17
Meghalaya
0.00
1
18
Mizoram
0.02
2
19
Nagaland
0.02
2
20
Odisha
18.16
7079
21
Punjab
171.04
40932
22
Rajasthan
132.00
30549
23
Sikkim
29.85
5472
24
TamilNadu
1048.88
861842
25
Telangana
29.08
6504
26
Tripura
185.39
49522
27
UttarPradesh
341.54
70615
28
Uttrakhand
7.85
1120
29
WestBengal
108.48
47977
SubTotalStates(1to29)
6127.46
3050836
II.
UTs
30
A&NIslands
0.02
2
31
Chandigarh
1.32
331
32
D&NHaveli
0.05
1
33
Daman&Diu
0.00
0
34
NCTofDelhi
6.00
940
35
Lakshadweep
0.00
0
36
Puducherry
45.97
17317
SubTotal(30to36)
53.36
18591
Total(I&II)
6180.82
3069427
Annexure–III
StatementshowingState-wise/UTStatus of utilization of funds pertaining to NSFDC
Sl.No
State
Amount of Funds Utilisation
(Rs. in Lakh)
1
Andaman & Nicobar Island
2.37
2
Andhra Pradesh
68606.59
3
Arunachal Pradesh
1.84
4
Assam
1433.06
5
Bihar
5993.55
6
Chandigarh
832.36
7
Chhattisgarh
8548.89
8
Dadra N.Haweli,D&Diu
31.17
9
Delhi
4507.43
10
Goa
305.38
11
Gujarat
31516.46
12
Haryana
8374.13
13
Himachal Pradesh
3448.83
14
Jammu & Kashmir
3841.12
15
Jharkhand
2627.57
16
Karnataka
58383.82
17
Kerala
22831.75
18
Lakshdweep
0.82
19
Madhya Pradesh
24461.48
20
Maharashtra
42340.72
21
Manipur
547.29
22
Meghalaya
4.86
23
Mizoram
0.31
24
Nagaland
6.70
25
Odisha
3920.37
26
Puducherry
1320.20
27
Punjab
19080.59
28
Rajasthan
16775.58
29
Sikkim
1745.63
30
Tamil Nadu
39233.83
31
Telangana
6955.32
32
Tripura
20475.99
33
Uttar Pradesh
54268.49
34
Uttarakhand
1917.27
35
West Bengal
36042.46
Total :
490384.23
*Note: The utilization is against disbursement considering utilization period of 120 days allowed to SCAs/CA.
Annexure–IV
Statement showing State-wise/UT Status of utilization of funds pertaining to NBCFDC
Sl. No
Name of State/UTs/PSBs
Cumulative Utilization
I.
STATES
Financial (Rs./Cr)
1
Andhra Pradesh
215.29
2
Arunachal Pradesh
0.00
3
Assam
76.14
4
Bihar
55.45
5
Chhattisgarh
48.50
6
Goa
25.69
7
Gujarat
287.38
8
Haryana
133.51
9
Himachal Pradesh
97.96
10
Jammu & Kashmir
44.96
11
Jharkhand
22.06
12
Karnataka
479.22
13
Kerala
2077.03
14
Madhya Pradesh
193.39
15
Maharashtra
250.70
16
Manipur
26.71
17
Meghalaya
0.00
18
Mizoram
0.02
19
Nagaland
0.02
20
Odisha
18.16
21
Punjab
167.97
22
Rajasthan
130.44
23
Sikkim
29.61
24
TamilNadu
1048.88
25
Telangana
29.08
26
Tripura
185.21
27
Uttar Pradesh
341.54
28
Uttrakhand
7.85
29
West Bengal
105.38
Sub Total States ( 1 to 29)
6061.29
II.
UTs
30
Andaman &Nicobar Island
0.02
31
Chandigarh
1.32
32
Dadar&Nagar Haveli
0.05
33
NCT of Delhi
6.00
34
Puducherry
45.97
Sub Total ( 30 to 34)
53.36
Total (I to II)
6114.07
* Note: the utilization is against disbursement considering utilization period of 120 days allowed to Channel Partner
This information was given by the Minister of State for Social Justice & Empowerment, Shri A. Narayanaswamy in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.