14,48,790 poor Scheduled Caste persons have been provided loans by NSFDC and 30,69,427 poor Other Backward Classes persons have been provided loans by NBCFDC, says A. Narayanaswamy

New Delhi : The number of poor Scheduled Caste persons who have been provided loans by NSFDC, as on date is 14,48,790 and the number of poor Other Backward Classes persons who have been provided loans by NBCFDC, as on date is 30,69,427.

The amount disbursed by NSFDC as loan during the said period from 1989-90 and upto 30.06.2022 is Rs.5779.06 crores. The amount disbursed by NBCFDC as loan during the said period from 1992-93 and upto 06.07.2022 is Rs.6180.82 crores. The details are attached at Annexure-I and Annexure II.

Due emphasis is given by the Corporations to Monitoring & Evaluation for assessing the impact of their schemes on the beneficiaries, including utilization of money/loan assistance availed for the intended purpose. The utilisation reports pertaining to NSFDC and NBCFDC are attached at Annexure-III and Annexure IV respectively.

Annexure-I

Statement showing State-wise/UT-wise Cumulative Disbursementand No.of Beneficiariesassisted by NSFDC since1989-90 to30-06-2022

Sl.No.

State / UTs

Disbursement

Amount Disbursed

(in Rs. Lakhs)

Beneficiary

(Numbers)

1

Andaman &Nicobar Island

2.37

2

2

Andhra Pradesh

76495.66

294472

3

Arunachal Pradesh

1.84

2

4

Assam

1850.56

5106

5

Bihar

6116.72

18781

6

Chandigarh

941.08

1666

7

Chhattisgarh

9461.58

6698

8

Dadra Nagar Haveli,Daman &Diu

36.05

19

9

Delhi

5505.54

5885

10

Goa

305.53

148

11

Gujarat

38674.72

74220

12

Haryana

9890.50

9257

13

Himachal Pradesh

5353.89

9949

14

Jammu & Kashmir

5769.03

3664

15

Jharkhand

3185.68

6410

16

Karnataka

65437.39

161364

17

Kerala

30080.55

35054

18

Lakshdweep

0.82

2

19

Madhya Pradesh

25170.90

36905

20

Maharashtra

53858.00

87678

21

Manipur

691.47

1899

22

Meghalaya

4.86

6

23

Mizoram

0.31

1

24

Nagaland

6.70

3

25

Odisha

4047.54

4063

26

Puducherry

1631.83

2173

27

Punjab

22153.58

24249

28

Rajasthan

22655.36

38311

29

Sikkim

1844.63

1532

30

Tamil Nadu

46641.48

64465

31

Telangana

6981.75

8389

32

Tripura

23811.64

25850

33

Uttar Pradesh

56724.67

153111

34

Uttarakhand

2172.54

3376

35

West Bengal

50399.07

368019

Total :

577905.84

1452729

Annexure–II

Statement showing State-wise/UT-wise Cumulative Disbursement and No.of Beneficiariesassisted by NBCFDC since1992-93 to 06-07-2022

Sl.No

NameofState/UTs/PSBs

Cumulative

I

STATES

Financial

Physical

(Rs./Cr)

(No.ofbeneficiaries )

1

AndhraPradesh

232.62

369572

2

ArunachalPradesh

0.00

0

3

Assam

76.63

49918

4

Bihar

55.45

11227

5

Chattisgarh

48.50

5082

6

Goa

25.69

2668

7

Gujarat

287.38

69456

8

Haryana

133.59

48712

9

HimachalPradesh

97.96

16735

10

Jammu&Kashmir

45.23

13286

11

Jharkhand

23.36

4665

12

Karnataka

480.90

252972

13

Kerala

2077.03

958173

14

MadhyaPradesh

193.39

32247

15

Maharashtra

250.70

75131

16

Manipur

26.71

19375

17

Meghalaya

0.00

1

18

Mizoram

0.02

2

19

Nagaland

0.02

2

20

Odisha

18.16

7079

21

Punjab

171.04

40932

22

Rajasthan

132.00

30549

23

Sikkim

29.85

5472

24

TamilNadu

1048.88

861842

25

Telangana

29.08

6504

26

Tripura

185.39

49522

27

UttarPradesh

341.54

70615

28

Uttrakhand

7.85

1120

29

WestBengal

108.48

47977

SubTotalStates(1to29)

6127.46

3050836

II.

UTs

30

A&NIslands

0.02

2

31

Chandigarh

1.32

331

32

D&NHaveli

0.05

1

33

Daman&Diu

0.00

0

34

NCTofDelhi

6.00

940

35

Lakshadweep

0.00

0

36

Puducherry

45.97

17317

SubTotal(30to36)

53.36

18591

Total(I&II)

6180.82

3069427

Annexure–III

StatementshowingState-wise/UTStatus of utilization of funds pertaining to NSFDC

Sl.No

State

Amount of Funds Utilisation

(Rs. in Lakh)

1

Andaman & Nicobar Island

2.37

2

Andhra Pradesh

68606.59

3

Arunachal Pradesh

1.84

4

Assam

1433.06

5

Bihar

5993.55

6

Chandigarh

832.36

7

Chhattisgarh

8548.89

8

Dadra N.Haweli,D&Diu

31.17

9

Delhi

4507.43

10

Goa

305.38

11

Gujarat

31516.46

12

Haryana

8374.13

13

Himachal Pradesh

3448.83

14

Jammu & Kashmir

3841.12

15

Jharkhand

2627.57

16

Karnataka

58383.82

17

Kerala

22831.75

18

Lakshdweep

0.82

19

Madhya Pradesh

24461.48

20

Maharashtra

42340.72

21

Manipur

547.29

22

Meghalaya

4.86

23

Mizoram

0.31

24

Nagaland

6.70

25

Odisha

3920.37

26

Puducherry

1320.20

27

Punjab

19080.59

28

Rajasthan

16775.58

29

Sikkim

1745.63

30

Tamil Nadu

39233.83

31

Telangana

6955.32

32

Tripura

20475.99

33

Uttar Pradesh

54268.49

34

Uttarakhand

1917.27

35

West Bengal

36042.46

Total :

490384.23

*Note: The utilization is against disbursement considering utilization period of 120 days allowed to SCAs/CA.

Annexure–IV

Statement showing State-wise/UT Status of utilization of funds pertaining to NBCFDC

Sl. No

Name of State/UTs/PSBs

Cumulative Utilization

I.

STATES

Financial (Rs./Cr)

1

Andhra Pradesh

215.29

2

Arunachal Pradesh

0.00

3

Assam

76.14

4

Bihar

55.45

5

Chhattisgarh

48.50

6

Goa

25.69

7

Gujarat

287.38

8

Haryana

133.51

9

Himachal Pradesh

97.96

10

Jammu & Kashmir

44.96

11

Jharkhand

22.06

12

Karnataka

479.22

13

Kerala

2077.03

14

Madhya Pradesh

193.39

15

Maharashtra

250.70

16

Manipur

26.71

17

Meghalaya

0.00

18

Mizoram

0.02

19

Nagaland

0.02

20

Odisha

18.16

21

Punjab

167.97

22

Rajasthan

130.44

23

Sikkim

29.61

24

TamilNadu

1048.88

25

Telangana

29.08

26

Tripura

185.21

27

Uttar Pradesh

341.54

28

Uttrakhand

7.85

29

West Bengal

105.38

Sub Total States ( 1 to 29)

6061.29

II.

UTs

30

Andaman &Nicobar Island

0.02

31

Chandigarh

1.32

32

Dadar&Nagar Haveli

0.05

33

NCT of Delhi

6.00

34

Puducherry

45.97

Sub Total ( 30 to 34)

53.36

Total (I to II)

6114.07

* Note: the utilization is against disbursement considering utilization period of 120 days allowed to Channel Partner

This information was given by the Minister of State for Social Justice & Empowerment, Shri A. Narayanaswamy in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.