Government of India implements National Action Plan for Drug Demand Reduction providing financial assistance to State Governments/ Union Territory (UT) Administrations for Preventive Education and Awareness Generation against drugs

New Delhi : There has been a change in the pattern of substance abuse as reflected in the National survey on Extent, Pattern and Trends of Substance Use done in 2004, and in the Comprehensive National Survey on Extent and Pattern of Substance Use in India conducted in 2018.

However comparison of these Surveys is not possible since the survey in 2004 was done only on males; whereas the later survey was more comprehensive. Further, the 2004 survey could only project national trends in limited areas of substance abuse, whereas the survey in 2018 provided more comprehensive data with State-wise projections.

Sl. Name of the substance Prevalence of use w.r.t. survey 2004 Prevalence of use w.r.t. survey 2018
Age Group 12-60 years Age Group 10-75 years
1. Alcohol 21% 14.6%
2. Cannabis 3% 2.83%
3. Opiates/ Opioids 0.7% 2.1%

As per the Comprehensive National Survey on Extent and Pattern of Substance Use in India conducted in 2018, the details of drug abuse are as under:

Sl. Name of the Substance Estimated no. of users

(age 10-17 years)

 Estimated no. of users

(age 18-75 years)
1. Alcohol 30,00,000 15,01,16,000
2. Cannabis 20,00,000 2,90,18,000
3. Opioids 40,00,000 1,86,44,000
4. Sedatives 20,00,000 1,05,80,000
5. Inhalants 30,00,000 51,25,000
6. Cocaine 2,00,000 9,40,000
7. Amphetamines Type Stimulants (ATS) 4,00,000 15,47,000
8. Hallucinogens 2,00,000 11,01,000

The Government of India under Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment has been implementing a scheme of National Action Plan for Drug Demand Reduction (NAPDDR) under which financial assistance is provided to (i) State Governments/ Union Territory (UT) Administrations for Preventive Education and Awareness Generation, Capacity Building, Skill development, vocational training and livelihood support of ex-drug addicts, Programmes for Drug Demand Reduction by States/UTs etc. and (ii) NGOs/VOs for running and maintenance of Integrated Rehabilitation Centres for Addicts (lRCAs), Community based peer Led lntervention (CPLI) for early Drug Use Prevention among Adolescents and Outreach and Drop In Centres (ODIC) , District De-Addiction Centres(DDACs) and Addiction treatment facilities (ATFs) in Government Hospitals’.

Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan (NMBA):

To address the problem of Drug Abuse among youth of India, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has launched Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan (NMBA) in 272 most vulnerable districts since August 2020.

 

Under Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan following activities have been done:

i. As part of the Abhiyaan, special emphasis is laid on the participation of stakeholders such as women, children, educational institutions, civil society organizations etc. who may be directly or indirectly affected by substance use.

ii. 8,000 Master Volunteers have been selected and trained to lead the Abhiyaan activities in the 272 identified districts.

iii. Till now, through the various activities undertaken on-ground 11.99+ Crore people reached out .

iv. Around 4,000+ Yuva Mandals, NYKS & NSS Volunteers, Youth Clubs have also been associated with the Abhiyaan.

v. The contribution of 2.05+ crore women have also been vital in reaching out to a larger community through the Anganwadi & ASHA Workers, ANMs, Mahila Mandals & Women SHGs.

vi. Across the country till now, 1.19+ lakh educational institutions have conducted activities with students & youth to educate them on substance use under the Abhiyaan.

vii. Social media has effectively been utilized to spread the message of the Abhiyaan online by creating handles on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram and sharing daily updates on them.

viii. An Android based mobile Application has been developed to capture the data of activities happening on ground on a real-time basis by the districts and master volunteers. This App has been placed on the Google Play Store.

ix. Eminent universities like Manipal University (MAHE), Christ University, Vellore Institute of technology (VIT), Tezpur University are actively conducing activities in their campuses for NMBA.

The Ministry does not maintain any data of drug addiction cases registered in the country. It only maintains data of number of persons who have been benefited through NAPDDR scheme. The state-wise data of such beneficiaries during last 5 years may be seen at Annexure.

This information was given by The Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Shri A. Narayanaswamy  in the Lok Sabha in a written reply today.

 

 

Annexure

 

State-wise and year-wise number of beneficiaries under NAPDDR during last five years in the country.

Sl. No. State Name 2017-18 2018-19 2019-20 2020-21 2021-22
1 ANDHRA PRADESH 2952 1752 2063 6878 15295
2 A& N ISLANDS 0 0 0 0 0
3 ARUNACHAL PRADESH 0 0 0 345 30
4 ASSAM 2952 9807 13328 15995 25986
5 BIHAR 2952 1599 1444 1414 1481
6 CHANDIGARH 0 0 0 842 997
7 CHATTISGARH 369 195 721 6058 15151
8 D&N HAVELI 0 0 0 0 0
9 DAMAN & DIU(ONLY DAMAN) 0 0 0 165 151
10 DELHI 1476 2394 2238 12993 17019
11 GOA 0 0 0 0 0
12 GUJARAT 1476 1248 1608 1289 1374
13 HARYANA 1845 2664 3251 5692 6940
14 HIMACHAL PRADESH 369 308 657 727 12619
15 JAMMU AND KASHMIR 0 179 247 1509 4032
16 JHARKHAND 0 0 164 170 195
17 KARNATAKA 1845 5866 7602 7153 6697
18 KERALA 6642 3892 4134 4239 4887
19 LAKSHADWEEP 0 0 0 0 0
20 LADAKH 0 0 0 0 0
21 MADHYA PRADESH 4059 2908 3498 43993 48929
22 MAHARASHTRA 21771 10465 14195 9273 8070
23 MANIPUR 8487 5733 5075 7974 8598
24 MEGHALAYA 369 214 241 297 81
25 MIZORAM 3321 2122 1983 1862 1737
26 NAGALAND 1476 548 1231 1313 1328
27 ORISSA 12546 6647 7114 24497 31931
28 PUDUCHERRY 369 356 362 365 481
29 PUNJAB 2214 1865 2048 10534 9555
30 RAJASTHAN 4797 2453 4278 10117 22103
31 SIKKIM 0 116 231 194 163
32 TAMIL NADU 7011 4814 4936 3320 3769
33 TELANGANA 1845 1144 1952 5924 6620
34 TRIPURA 0 0 0 614 669
35 UTTAR PRADESH 6642 5504 5888 14295 16503
36 UTTARAKHAND 1107 1549 1457 1256 4529
37 WEST BENGAL 1845 1137 1418 7118 7639
Total Beneficiaries of NAPDDR 100737 77479 93364 208415 285559
