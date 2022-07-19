Government of India implements National Action Plan for Drug Demand Reduction providing financial assistance to State Governments/ Union Territory (UT) Administrations for Preventive Education and Awareness Generation against drugs

New Delhi : There has been a change in the pattern of substance abuse as reflected in the National survey on Extent, Pattern and Trends of Substance Use done in 2004, and in the Comprehensive National Survey on Extent and Pattern of Substance Use in India conducted in 2018.

However comparison of these Surveys is not possible since the survey in 2004 was done only on males; whereas the later survey was more comprehensive. Further, the 2004 survey could only project national trends in limited areas of substance abuse, whereas the survey in 2018 provided more comprehensive data with State-wise projections.

Sl. Name of the substance Prevalence of use w.r.t. survey 2004 Prevalence of use w.r.t. survey 2018 Age Group 12-60 years Age Group 10-75 years 1. Alcohol 21% 14.6% 2. Cannabis 3% 2.83% 3. Opiates/ Opioids 0.7% 2.1%

As per the Comprehensive National Survey on Extent and Pattern of Substance Use in India conducted in 2018, the details of drug abuse are as under:

Sl. Name of the Substance Estimated no. of users (age 10-17 years) Estimated no. of users (age 18-75 years) 1. Alcohol 30,00,000 15,01,16,000 2. Cannabis 20,00,000 2,90,18,000 3. Opioids 40,00,000 1,86,44,000 4. Sedatives 20,00,000 1,05,80,000 5. Inhalants 30,00,000 51,25,000 6. Cocaine 2,00,000 9,40,000 7. Amphetamines Type Stimulants (ATS) 4,00,000 15,47,000 8. Hallucinogens 2,00,000 11,01,000

The Government of India under Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment has been implementing a scheme of National Action Plan for Drug Demand Reduction (NAPDDR) under which financial assistance is provided to (i) State Governments/ Union Territory (UT) Administrations for Preventive Education and Awareness Generation, Capacity Building, Skill development, vocational training and livelihood support of ex-drug addicts, Programmes for Drug Demand Reduction by States/UTs etc. and (ii) NGOs/VOs for running and maintenance of Integrated Rehabilitation Centres for Addicts (lRCAs), Community based peer Led lntervention (CPLI) for early Drug Use Prevention among Adolescents and Outreach and Drop In Centres (ODIC) , District De-Addiction Centres(DDACs) and Addiction treatment facilities (ATFs) in Government Hospitals’.

Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan (NMBA):

To address the problem of Drug Abuse among youth of India, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has launched Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan (NMBA) in 272 most vulnerable districts since August 2020.

Under Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan following activities have been done:

i. As part of the Abhiyaan, special emphasis is laid on the participation of stakeholders such as women, children, educational institutions, civil society organizations etc. who may be directly or indirectly affected by substance use.

ii. 8,000 Master Volunteers have been selected and trained to lead the Abhiyaan activities in the 272 identified districts.

iii. Till now, through the various activities undertaken on-ground 11.99+ Crore people reached out .

iv. Around 4,000+ Yuva Mandals, NYKS & NSS Volunteers, Youth Clubs have also been associated with the Abhiyaan.

v. The contribution of 2.05+ crore women have also been vital in reaching out to a larger community through the Anganwadi & ASHA Workers, ANMs, Mahila Mandals & Women SHGs.

vi. Across the country till now, 1.19+ lakh educational institutions have conducted activities with students & youth to educate them on substance use under the Abhiyaan.

vii. Social media has effectively been utilized to spread the message of the Abhiyaan online by creating handles on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram and sharing daily updates on them.

viii. An Android based mobile Application has been developed to capture the data of activities happening on ground on a real-time basis by the districts and master volunteers. This App has been placed on the Google Play Store.

ix. Eminent universities like Manipal University (MAHE), Christ University, Vellore Institute of technology (VIT), Tezpur University are actively conducing activities in their campuses for NMBA.

The Ministry does not maintain any data of drug addiction cases registered in the country. It only maintains data of number of persons who have been benefited through NAPDDR scheme. The state-wise data of such beneficiaries during last 5 years may be seen at Annexure.

This information was given by The Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Shri A. Narayanaswamy in the Lok Sabha in a written reply today.

Annexure

State-wise and year-wise number of beneficiaries under NAPDDR during last five years in the country.