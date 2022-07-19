Sushri Pratima Bhoumik says, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment is implementing the scheme namely Atal Vayo Abhyuday Yojana (AVYAY) for welfare of senior citizens across the country including NCT of Delhi

New Delhi: As per census 2011, population of the senior citizens in NCT of Delhi is given below:

Male Female Total 5,76,755 5,70,690 11,47,445

Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment is implementing the scheme namely Atal Vayo Abhyuday Yojana (AVYAY) for welfare of senior citizens across the country including NCT of Delhi which has the following components/sub-schemes :

Integrated Programme for Senior Citizens (IPSrC) State Action Plan for Senior Citizens (SAPSrC) Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana (RVY) Senior Able Citizens for Re-employment in Dignity (SACRED) Action Groups Aimed at Social Reconstruction (AGRASR) Senior-care Aging Growth Engine (SAGE)-Silver economy for Senior Citizens Elderline – National Helpline for Senior Citizen Channelizing the CSR fund for elderly care Training and capacity building for senior citizens.

Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, being the nodal Ministry for welfare of senior citizens, has launched the Scheme named as Senior-care Aging Growth Engine (SAGE)-Silver economy for Senior Citizens in 2021. Under the scheme, open notification through SAGE portal is issued for calling the ideas/projects/start-ups working in the elder care segment and fund is provided as equity, subject to the Govt. investment not exceeding 49% of the total equity of the firm.

This information was given by The Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Sushri Pratima Bhoumik in the Lok Sabha in a written reply today.