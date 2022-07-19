National

Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment implements national Overseas Scholarship schemes

New Delhi : The Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment has been implementing the following Overseas Scholarship schemes:-

  1. National Overseas scholarship Scheme for SC etc. students (NOS)
  2. National Overseas Scholarship for Students with Disabilities

The total number of scholarships available and awarded since 2014, gender-wise, course-wise and year-wise is at Annexure I. The total number of applications received by the Government for the National Overseas Scholarship Scheme from 2014 is at Annexure-II.

All the available scholarship slots have been duly filled under the NOS scheme. The vacant slots for the years 2014-15 and 2015-16 were carried forward and were subsequently filled during the S.Y 2016-17 and 2017-18. Less number of applications received under National Overseas Scholarship for disabled students as many were not meeting the eligibility criteria like age, marks resulting in underutilization of available scholarship berths for consecutive years.

Annexure I

A. Department of Social Justice & Empowerment

  1. National Overseas scholarship Scheme for SC etc. students (NOS).

The total number of scholarships available and awarded since 2014, gender-wise, course-wise and year-wise is as under:

 

S NO. Year Stipulated No.of Slots Candidates Selected Gender Wise Field wise
Male Female Engineering and Management Pure Science and Applied Science Agricultural Science and Medicine International Commerce, Accounting Finance Humanities & Social Science
1 2014-15 100 59 47 12 36 09 06 02 06
2 2015-16 100 50 34 16 36 06 03 00 05
3 2016-17 100 108* 72 36 51 18 11 08 20
4 2017-18 100 183* 136 47 106 25 07 03 42
5 2018-19 100 100 65 35 52 10 05 11 22
6 2019-20 100 100 70 30 70 13 07 02 08
7 2020-21 100 100 69 31  

61

  

 

24

 07  

01

 07#
8 2021-22 125 125 86 39 #Field wise distribution of seats has been done away with from 2020-21.
9 2022-23 125 125 89 36

* vacant slots of previous years were carried over

 

 

B. Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (D/o EPwD)

  1. National Overseas Scholarship for Students with Disabilities

Total number of scholarships awarded course-wise and gender-wise since 2016-17

S N. Course of Study 2016-17 2017-18 2018-19 2019-20 2020-21 2021-22 Total
Male Female Male Female Male Female Male Female Male Female Male Female Male Female
1 Engineering and Management 4 0 4 2 3 0 4 0 4 0 6 0 25 2
2 Pure Science & Applied Science 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 2 2 4
3 Agriculture Science and Medicine 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 3 0
4 Commerce, Accounting and Finance 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
5 Humanities, Social Science including Law & Fine Arts 1 0 0 0 1 0 1 1 1 0 3 1 7 2
Total 7 0 5 2 5 0 5 2 5 1 10 3 37 8
Grand Total 7 7 5 7 6 13 45

 

 

Annexure II

A. Department of Social Justice & Empowerment

 

The total number of applications received by the Government for the National Overseas scholarship Scheme for SC etc. students (NOS) from 2014.

S.No Selection Year Applications Received
1 2014-15 123
2 2015-16 132
3 2016-17 535
4 2017-18 487
5 2018-19 379
6 2019-20 461
7 2020-21 596
8 2021-22 462
9 2022-23 498

 

Details in respect of the total applications received gender-wise and course-wise are not maintained.

 

B. Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (D/o EPwD)

  1. Total number of applications received under National Overseas Scholarship for Students with Disabilities since 2016 course-wise and gender-wise
S.N. Course of Study 2016-17 2017-18 2018-19 2019-20 2020-21 2021-22 Total
Male Female Male Female Male Female Male Female Male Female Male Female Male Female
1 Engineering  and Management 3 1 4 2 3 0 4 0 4 2 9 0 27 5
2 Pure Science & Applied Science 3 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 1 2 5 5
3 Agriculture Science and Medicine 1 1 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 4 2
4 Commerce, Accounting and Finance 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 0
5 Humanities, Social Science including Law & Fine Arts 3 1 2 0 1 0 2 1 2 1 3 1 13 4
Total 10 4 8 2 5 0 6 2 6 4 15 4 50 16
Grand Total 14 10 5 8 10 19 66
                                 

 

This information was given by the Minister of State for Social Justice & Empowerment, Shri A. Narayanaswamy in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.

 

