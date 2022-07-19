Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment implements national Overseas Scholarship schemes

New Delhi : The Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment has been implementing the following Overseas Scholarship schemes:-

National Overseas scholarship Scheme for SC etc. students (NOS) National Overseas Scholarship for Students with Disabilities

The total number of scholarships available and awarded since 2014, gender-wise, course-wise and year-wise is at Annexure I. The total number of applications received by the Government for the National Overseas Scholarship Scheme from 2014 is at Annexure-II.

All the available scholarship slots have been duly filled under the NOS scheme. The vacant slots for the years 2014-15 and 2015-16 were carried forward and were subsequently filled during the S.Y 2016-17 and 2017-18. Less number of applications received under National Overseas Scholarship for disabled students as many were not meeting the eligibility criteria like age, marks resulting in underutilization of available scholarship berths for consecutive years.