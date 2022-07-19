Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment implements national Overseas Scholarship schemes

New Delhi : The Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment has been implementing the following Overseas Scholarship schemes:-
- National Overseas scholarship Scheme for SC etc. students (NOS)
- National Overseas Scholarship for Students with Disabilities
The total number of scholarships available and awarded since 2014, gender-wise, course-wise and year-wise is at Annexure I. The total number of applications received by the Government for the National Overseas Scholarship Scheme from 2014 is at Annexure-II.
All the available scholarship slots have been duly filled under the NOS scheme. The vacant slots for the years 2014-15 and 2015-16 were carried forward and were subsequently filled during the S.Y 2016-17 and 2017-18. Less number of applications received under National Overseas Scholarship for disabled students as many were not meeting the eligibility criteria like age, marks resulting in underutilization of available scholarship berths for consecutive years.
Annexure I
A. Department of Social Justice & Empowerment
The total number of scholarships available and awarded since 2014, gender-wise, course-wise and year-wise is as under:
|S NO.
|Year
|Stipulated No.of Slots
|Candidates Selected
|Gender Wise
|Field wise
|Male
|Female
|Engineering and Management
|Pure Science and Applied Science
|Agricultural Science and Medicine
|International Commerce, Accounting Finance
|Humanities & Social Science
|1
|2014-15
|100
|59
|47
|12
|36
|09
|06
|02
|06
|2
|2015-16
|100
|50
|34
|16
|36
|06
|03
|00
|05
|3
|2016-17
|100
|108*
|72
|36
|51
|18
|11
|08
|20
|4
|2017-18
|100
|183*
|136
|47
|106
|25
|07
|03
|42
|5
|2018-19
|100
|100
|65
|35
|52
|10
|05
|11
|22
|6
|2019-20
|100
|100
|70
|30
|70
|13
|07
|02
|08
|7
|2020-21
|100
|100
|69
|31
|
61
|
24
|07
|
01
|07#
|8
|2021-22
|125
|125
|86
|39
|#Field wise distribution of seats has been done away with from 2020-21.
|9
|2022-23
|125
|125
|89
|36
* vacant slots of previous years were carried over
B. Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (D/o EPwD)
- National Overseas Scholarship for Students with Disabilities
Total number of scholarships awarded course-wise and gender-wise since 2016-17
|S N.
|Course of Study
|2016-17
|2017-18
|2018-19
|2019-20
|2020-21
|2021-22
|Total
|Male
|Female
|Male
|Female
|Male
|Female
|Male
|Female
|Male
|Female
|Male
|Female
|Male
|Female
|1
|Engineering and Management
|4
|0
|4
|2
|3
|0
|4
|0
|4
|0
|6
|0
|25
|2
|2
|Pure Science & Applied Science
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|4
|3
|Agriculture Science and Medicine
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0
|4
|Commerce, Accounting and Finance
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Humanities, Social Science including Law & Fine Arts
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|1
|7
|2
|Total
|7
|0
|5
|2
|5
|0
|5
|2
|5
|1
|10
|3
|37
|8
|Grand Total
|7
|7
|5
|7
|6
|13
|45
Annexure II
A. Department of Social Justice & Empowerment
The total number of applications received by the Government for the National Overseas scholarship Scheme for SC etc. students (NOS) from 2014.
|S.No
|Selection Year
|Applications Received
|1
|2014-15
|123
|2
|2015-16
|132
|3
|2016-17
|535
|4
|2017-18
|487
|5
|2018-19
|379
|6
|2019-20
|461
|7
|2020-21
|596
|8
|2021-22
|462
|9
|2022-23
|498
Details in respect of the total applications received gender-wise and course-wise are not maintained.
B. Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (D/o EPwD)
- Total number of applications received under National Overseas Scholarship for Students with Disabilities since 2016 course-wise and gender-wise
|S.N.
|Course of Study
|2016-17
|2017-18
|2018-19
|2019-20
|2020-21
|2021-22
|Total
|Male
|Female
|Male
|Female
|Male
|Female
|Male
|Female
|Male
|Female
|Male
|Female
|Male
|Female
|1
|Engineering and Management
|3
|1
|4
|2
|3
|0
|4
|0
|4
|2
|9
|0
|27
|5
|2
|Pure Science & Applied Science
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|5
|5
|3
|Agriculture Science and Medicine
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|2
|4
|Commerce, Accounting and Finance
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|5
|Humanities, Social Science including Law & Fine Arts
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|2
|1
|3
|1
|13
|4
|Total
|10
|4
|8
|2
|5
|0
|6
|2
|6
|4
|15
|4
|50
|16
|Grand Total
|14
|10
|5
|8
|10
|19
|66
This information was given by the Minister of State for Social Justice & Empowerment, Shri A. Narayanaswamy in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.