12th Senior National Pencak Silat Championship 2024-25 Men & Women inaugurated today at KIIT University premises

Bhubaneswar: The 12th Senior National Pencak Silat Championship 2024-25 for Men & Women from 11th – 13th June 2024 is organized by Pencak Silat Association Odisha. The Championship was inaugurated today at Biju Patnaik Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, KIIT Campus 13. A total of 900+ participants from 39 States/UTs are participating in the said championship.

Opening Ceremony Guest List:

Chief Guest – Shri. Abhishek Devidutta Samal, Vice President, KCCL Dr. Gaganendu Dash, Director General Sports, KIIT & KISS, Hony, Secretary Odisha Volleyball Association. Shri. Tapash Ray Chaudhury,President, Penack Silat Association Odisha. Shri. Sachin Mohapatra, Chairman Pencak Silat Association, Khurda &

President of Rastriya Kishan Mazdur Sangha

Shri.Kishore Yawle, President, Indian Pencak Silat Federation. 6.Mr.Mohammad Iqubal, Chairman, Indian Pencak Silat Federation. Mr. Tariq Ahmad Zargar, General Secretary, Indian Pencak Silat Federation. Shri. Prem Singh Thappa, General Secretary, Penack Silat Association Odisha.

Results 45 KG to 50 KG Category Men:

Ø Odisha beat Uttar Pardesh

Ø Goa beat Chattisgarh

Results 45 KG to 50 KG Category Women:

Ø Odisha beat Rajasthan

Ø Tamil Nadu beat Lakshadweep

Results 65 KG to 70 KG Category Men:

Ø Jammu & Kashmir beat Mizoram

Ø Karnataka beat West Bengal

All the players & officials from different states thanked Prof. Achyuta Samanta for providing excellent facilities (Accommodation, Transportation and Field of Play) for the championship.

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT & KISS, conveyed his best wishes to all the players participating in the said championship and wished them good luck.