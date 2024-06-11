12th Senior National Pencak Silat Championship 2024-25 Men & Women inaugurated today at KIIT University premises

Bhubaneswar: The 12th Senior National Pencak Silat Championship 2024-25 for Men & Women from 11th – 13th June 2024 is organized by Pencak Silat Association Odisha. The Championship was inaugurated today at Biju Patnaik Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, KIIT Campus 13. A total of 900+ participants from 39 States/UTs are participating in the said championship.
Opening Ceremony Guest List:
- Chief Guest – Shri. Abhishek Devidutta Samal, Vice President, KCCL
- Dr. Gaganendu Dash, Director General Sports, KIIT & KISS, Hony, Secretary Odisha Volleyball Association.
- Shri. Tapash Ray Chaudhury,President, Penack Silat Association Odisha.
- Shri. Sachin Mohapatra, Chairman Pencak Silat Association, Khurda &
President of Rastriya Kishan Mazdur Sangha
- Shri.Kishore Yawle, President, Indian Pencak Silat Federation.
- 6.Mr.Mohammad Iqubal, Chairman, Indian Pencak Silat Federation.
- Mr. Tariq Ahmad Zargar, General Secretary, Indian Pencak Silat Federation.
- Shri. Prem Singh Thappa, General Secretary, Penack Silat Association Odisha.
Results 45 KG to 50 KG Category Men:
Ø Odisha beat Uttar Pardesh
Ø Goa beat Chattisgarh
Results 45 KG to 50 KG Category Women:
Ø Odisha beat Rajasthan
Ø Tamil Nadu beat Lakshadweep
Results 65 KG to 70 KG Category Men:
Ø Jammu & Kashmir beat Mizoram
Ø Karnataka beat West Bengal
All the players & officials from different states thanked Prof. Achyuta Samanta for providing excellent facilities (Accommodation, Transportation and Field of Play) for the championship.
Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT & KISS, conveyed his best wishes to all the players participating in the said championship and wished them good luck.