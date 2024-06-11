World Leaders Congratulate PM Modi on Third Term

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi thanked the world leaders for their congratulatory messages after assuming office as the Prime Minister of India for the third time. Shri Modi replied to the messages and telephone calls by world leaders on the social media platform ‘X’.

Responding to a post by the President of the Republic of Cuba, Mr Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, the Prime Minister said;

“Grateful for your warm wishes President Díaz-Canel. We remain committed to enhance our bilateral ties with Cuba that are rooted in age-old people-to-people connect.”

Replying to a post by the President of Paraguay, Mr Santiago Peña, the Prime Minister said;

“Appreciate your greetings President Santiago Peña. We will continue to advance India-Paraguay relations for the benefit of our people.”

Responding to a post by the President of Panama, Mr Laurentino Cortizo, the Prime Minister said;

“Thank you President Nito Cortizo. Panama is a key partner. We will work together for strengthening our mutually beneficial partnership in all its dimensions.”

Replying to a post by the President of Bulgaria, Mr Rumen Radev, the Prime Minister said;

“Thank you President Rumen Radev. We will continue to work together to deepen partnership between India and Bulgaria.”

Expressing his happiness over a phone call with His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik of the Sultanate of Oman, the Prime Minister said;

“Thank His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik of the Sultanate of Oman for his call and deeply appreciate his warm felicitations and words of friendship. The centuries-old India-Oman strategic ties are destined to scale new heights.”