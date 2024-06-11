Shivraj Singh Chouhan officially takes charge of Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers welfare

Union Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan today took charge of the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare. Speaking with media on the occasion, Shri Chauhan said he is happy to say that the first decision taken by the Prime Minister yesterday was in the interest of the farmers. He said the Prime Minister has resolved to double the income of farmers and the government will take every possible step for the welfare of farmers. The Minister also added that the NDA government has been committed for farmers’ welfare for past ten years and his Ministry will continue to work for achieving the goals.

After taking over charge, the Minister visited various offices in the Ministry and interacted with staff at various levels including cleanliness workers. He exhorted them to work as a team for achieving the government vision for welfare of farmers and work in cooperation with each other. He also visited Krishi integrated command and control center in the Ministry and saw facilities to review the agriculture scenario within the country including crop production and drought preparedness.

Later, he held a meeting of senior officials of the Ministry and underscored the need for transparency in Ministry functioning. He also handed government manifesto for welfare of farmers and rural development and called upon everyone to work towards its fulfilment. Shri Chauhan asserted that PM Narendra Modi is a visionary leader and called upon the officials to work on a roadmap for achieving goals set up in the manifesto. He said improving upon the lives of Annadata should be the mission of Ministry.

Shri Ramnath Thakur and Shri Bhagirath Choudhary also took charge as Ministers of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare. The hon’ble Ministers were welcomed by Secretary, Department of Agriculture & Farmers’ welfare Shri Manoj Ahuja, Secretary, DARE Shri Himanshu Pathak and other senior officials of the Ministry.