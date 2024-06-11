Jagat Prakash Nadda takes charge as Union Minister of Chemicals & Fertilizers

Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda took charge as Union Minister, Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers here today. Ms. Anupriya Patel, MoS Chemicals & Fertilizers were also present during the charge taking occasion.

Shri J P Nadda entered politics in 1975. During the Lok Sabha Polls in 1989, he was assigned a major responsibility as election in-charge of the BJP’s youth wing. Later, he contested Assembly elections from his home state Himachal Pradesh and won three times. He has been a Cabinet Minister in Himachal Pradesh. He also shouldered the responsibilities of BJP National General Secretary and Member Secretary of BJP Parliamentary Board. He held the position of Union Health Minister from Nov 2014 to May 2019.

The Union Minister was received by the Secretaries of Fertilizers, Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals and Petrochemicals.

Shri J P Nadda also interacted with Secretaries of Fertilizers, Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals and Petrochemicals after taking charge where he was briefed about the ongoing projects.