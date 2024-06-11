Smt. Anupriya Patel assume charge as the Minister of State in Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers

Smt. Anupriya Patel has assumed the charge as Minister of State in Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers on 11th June, 2024 at Shastri Bhawan today.

Speaking with the media on the occasion, she expressed her gratitude to the Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi for giving her this opportunity to serve the country. She mentioned that under the leadership of the Prime Minister and guidance of the Union Minister Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda, the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers would be committed to realizing the dream of Shri Narendra Modi of Viksit Bharat by 2047 and in this direction, she would soon be reviewing the progress with the senior officials of the Ministry to launch various initiatives including “100 Days Action Plan” as also launching of different schemes over the next five years towards this objective.

Earlier on, she has handled the portfolios of Minister of State for Commerce and Industry (2021 till recently) as also the Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare (2016-2019). She has also been a part of various Parliamentary Committees such as Petroleum and Natural Gas, Empowerment of Women, Welfare of OBCs, Road Transport Highways and Shipping, Railways Conventions, Energy to name a few.