Piyush Goyal holds review meeting with officials of Ministry of Commerce and Industry

Union Minister Shri Piyush Goyal officially took charge of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry for a second consecutive term in New Delhi today. Upon assuming office, Shri Goyal immediately convened a review meeting with senior officers from both departments within the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Minister of State, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Shri Jitin Prasada also attended the meeting. During the meeting, the Commerce Secretary and DPIIT Secretary presented a brief on the ongoing proposals and action items of the ministry.

Shri Goyal emphasized the importance of continued collaboration and directed that a series of meetings must be scheduled in the coming days to delve into the details of various policies and action items that have to be finalized.

Expressing his gratitude and enthusiasm, Shri Piyush Goyal stated, “I am delighted to be part of PM Modi’s third term and am grateful to the people of Mumbai North for electing me. As I take charge, I come to you with a lot of fresh perspectives about India and about ground zero.”

Shri Piyush Goyal said that there is a need to introspect and coordinate better between departments. Shri Piyush Goyal emphasized upon the importance of Research & Development (R&D) and strengthening Public Private Partnership (PPP) model of governance.

He urged the officers to focus upon integrity, speed, skill and scale. He said that Steering Committee on Advancing Local value-add & Exports (SCALE) Committee and Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Schemes must be utilized to their full potential to boost exports and domestic production.

Highlighting the achievements of his previous term, Shri Goyal cited the boost in overall exports from India, signing of various Free Trade Agreements (FTAs), significant inflow of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) into the country, etc. With a renewed commitment to driving economic growth and fostering international trade, the Minister expressed hope to lead the Ministry of Commerce and Industry towards new heights, ensuring that India’s progress remains steadfast and inclusive.

Shri Goyal encouraged the officers of the Ministry to make Quality the mantra to ensure India’s progress. Shri Goyal noted that the timely sharing of data and transparency in exports and imports will encourage investors to invest more confidently. He said that India is positioned in a sweet spot and it is the right time to convert our challenges into opportunities.