Piyush Goyal assumes charge of Ministry of Commerce and Industry

Union Minister Shri Piyush Goyal officially assumed charge of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry in New Delhi today. Minister of State, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Shri Jitin Prasada; Secretary, Department of Commerce, Shri Sunil Barthwal and Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh, along with senior officers of the Ministry were present on the occasion.

On the occasion of assuming charge, Shri Piyush Goyal expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi for giving him the opportunity to serve the nation once again. He said that over the past decade, PM Modi’s strong development-oriented governance has inspired a wave of progress across the country, and it is imperative to continue building on this foundation.

Shri Goyal emphasized the importance of working diligently during the Amrit Kaal to ensure rapid advancements in the field of commerce and industry. He said that the government is committed to creating new opportunities for the youth and working relentlessly for the welfare of all citizens. Under the visionary leadership of PM Modi, the nation is poised to achieve new heights. He also noted that embracing the philosophy of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Prayas,” the collective efforts and trust of the people will drive India towards a brighter future.