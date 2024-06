Shri Jitin Prasada officially took charge of Minister of State, Ministry of Commerce and Industry in New Delhi today. Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Shri Piyush Goyal presented bouquet to Shri Jitin Prasada and welcomed him in the Ministry.

Secretary, Department of Commerce, Shri Sunil Barthwal and Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh, along with senior officers of the Ministry were present on the occasion.