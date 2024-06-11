Jyotiraditya M Scindia takes charge of Ministry of Communications

Shri Jyotiraditya M Scindia assumed charge of the Minister of Communications here today

Addressing the media, he emphasized the importance of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), as well as of India Post, in today’s day and age in connecting the length and breadth of India. “I am honoured that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi I have been given the charge of the Ministry of Communications. In the past ten years, our government has transformed the sector and today I want to reaffirm my steadfast commitment to make India a sustainable, customer centric and competitive telecommunications and postal market,” he said.

Minister of Communications credited the revolution in telecommunications to the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and vowed to persevere and put in his best to ensure the delivery as per the aspirations of 140 crore citizens.

The Officer of the Ministry extended a warm welcome to Shri Scindia and assured him of their full cooperation in achieving the Ministry’s goals. His extensive experience and dynamic leadership are expected to bring a fresh perspective and renewed vigour to the Ministry of Communications.