Mumbai: Prime Video, India’s most-loved entertainment destination, today announced the premiere date of the much-awaited third season of Mirzapur. The well-acclaimed franchise has taken the audience into a captivating saga of power, revenge, ambition, politics, betrayals, deceits and complex family dynamics. Putting an end to the speculation around the popular mnemonic MS3W (meaning ‘Mirzapur Season 3 When’) and giving joy to millions of fans who have been awaiting the confirmation on the launch date with bated breath, Prime Video officially announces 5 July as the launch date for the new season of its award-winning show. With Season 3, the stakes have gone notches higher and the canvas has become bigger. However, the rules remain the same while all eyes are on the coveted throne in the fictional world of Mirzapur. The big question prevails whether the throne or Gaddi of Mirzapur will be earned or snatched in a battle of power and dominance where trust is a luxury that no one can afford.

Produced and created by Excel Media and Entertainment, the fan-favourite crime thriller is directed by Gurmeet Singh and Anand Iyer. The series boasts a stellar ensemble cast including Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar, Anjumm Sharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chadha, Meghna Malik and Manu Rishi Chadha. The ten-episode series will exclusively premiere on Prime Video in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide from 5 July 2024. Prime members in India enjoy savings, convenience, and entertainment, all in a single membership for just ₹1499/ year.