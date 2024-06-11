Home Minister Amit Shah assumes charge as the Union Minister of Cooperation

Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah today assumed charge as the Minister of Cooperation at Atal Akshay Urja Bhawan in New Delhi.

After assuming charge, Shri Amit Shah posted on X, “The Ministry of Cooperation will continue to work towards strengthening the country’s economy along with the rural economy by empowering the farmers as per Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji’s vision of ‘Sahkaar Se Samriddhi’. Our government is committed to bring positive change in the lives of crores of people associated with this sector by giving new opportunities to them while empowering the idea of ​​cooperation. Today I got the privilege of taking over the charge of Minister of Cooperation again, in Modi 3.0.”