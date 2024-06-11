Nimuben Jayantibhai Bambhaniya takes charge as Minister of State of Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution

Smt Nimuben Jayantibhai Bambhaniya officially took charge of Minister of State, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, here today. Former Union Minister of Textiles Shri Piyush Goyal presented bouquet to Smt. Bambhaniya in the presence of Union Minister Shri Pralhad Joshi and Minister of State B.L. Verma.

Shri B.L. Verma also took charge as Minister of State, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, here today. Shri Goyal and Shri Joshi in the presence of Smt. Bambhaniya welcomed Shri Verma on the occasion.

Shri Sanjeev Chopra, Secretary, Department of Food and Public Distribution, and Smt. Nidhi Khare, Secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs and senior officers of the Ministry were present on the occasion.