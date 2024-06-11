Bhubaneswar: CM-designate of Odisha, Mohan Majhi meets Governor Raghubar Das; stakes claim to form government. Mohan Majhi is Odisha’s first BJP Chief Minister; KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida named Deputy CMs.

BJP names Mohan Majhi as the next Chief Minister of Odisha after the legislature party meeting in Bhubaneswar. At the meeting, Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo and Pravati Parida were announced as the two Deputy Chief Minister of Odisha.

“Delighted to announce that Shri Mohan Charan Majhi has been elected unanimously as the leader of Odisha BJP Legislature Party. He is a young and dynamic party karyakarta who will take the state forward on road to progress and prosperity as the new Chief Minister of Odisha. Many congratulations to him. Also, it has been decided that two Deputy Chief Ministers will be designated to head the new State Government. Shri KV Singh Deo and Smt. Pravati Parida will serve the state as Deputy Chief Minister. Congratulations to them!”, Rajnath Singh wrote on his X handle.

Mohan Charan Majhi, a four-time MLA from the Keonjhar Assembly seat, will be sworn in as Odisha’s new Chief Minister in a grand ceremony in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The ceremony will take place at 4:45 pm on June 12 at Janata Maidan, Bhubaneswar.

in the 2024 Elections, the BJP achieved a landmark victory, securing a majority and the opportunity to form the government in Odisha for the first time. The party won 78 seats in the 147-member Assembly and swept 20 out of 21 Lok Sabha seats from Odisha in the 2024 General Elections.