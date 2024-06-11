CM-designate of Odisha, Mohan Majhi thanks 4.5 crore Odias who decided to vote for a change and bring the BJP to power in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: CM-designate of Odisha, Mohan Majhi said Due to the blessings of Lord Jagannath, the BJP has achieved majority in Odisha and is going to form the government in the State. I would like to thank the 4.5 crore Odias who decided to vote for a change and bring the BJP to power in Odisha. The BJP will definitely honour the trust that the people of Odisha have shown

The BJP won a majority of 78 seats in the 147-strong Odisha Assembly elections, ending Naveen Patnaik’s 24-year tenure as Chief Minister