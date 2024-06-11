Mohan Majhi will be new Chief Minister of Odisha; KV Singh Deo & Prabhati Parida appointed Deputy Chief Ministers of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Mohan Charan Majhi elected as the Leader of BJP Legislative Party in Odisha. He will be the new CM of the state. He belongs to the tribal community & he has been elected for the 4th time to the Assembly. KV Singh Deo & Prabhati Parida appointed Deputy Chief Ministers of Odisha.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today announced Mohan Majhi as new Chief Minister and Prabhati Parida & KV Singh Deo as Deputy Chief Ministers . Union Minister and Central observer Rajnath Singh tweets, “Delighted to announce that Shri Mohan Charan Majhi has been elected unanimously as the leader of Odisha BJP Legislature Party. He is a young and dynamic party karyakarta who will take the state forward on road to progress and prosperity as the new Chief Minister of Odisha. Many congratulations to him. Also, it has been decided that two Deputy Chief Ministers will be designated to head the new State Government. Shri KV Singh Deo and Smt. Pravati Parida will serve the state as Deputy Chief Minister. Congratulations to them!.”

The BJP won a majority of 78 seats in the 147-strong Odisha Assembly elections, ending Naveen Patnaik’s 24-year tenure as Chief Minister . Majhi, a four-time MLA hailing from the tribal community, represents the Keonjhar assembly constituency. Renowned for his dedication to public service and adept organizational abilities, he stands as a prominent tribal figure in the region.