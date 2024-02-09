10th Kalinga Literary Festival Inaugurates in Bhubaneswar, Celebrating India’s Literary Heritage

Bhubaneswar: The vibrant city of Bhubaneswar came alive with the commencement of the 10th edition of the Kalinga Literary Festival (KLF) on Friday. The three-day festival, dedicated to preserving and promoting India’s rich literary heritage, kicked off with enthusiasm and fervor.

Embarking on a journey filled with promise and purpose, the event commenced with the ceremonial cutting of ribbons, casting a glow with the lighting of lamps, and heartfelt felicitations extended to esteemed guests during the inaugural session.

Under the central theme of ‘Legends of Ancient Bharat and Beyond: Inspiring Lived Experience in the 21st Century’, the festival aims to delve into the timeless narratives and cultural ethos that continue to resonate in contemporary times.

The inaugural day witnessed a plethora of engaging sessions featuring distinguished writers, poets, and journalists. Participants immersed themselves in thought-provoking discussions exploring various facets of literature, media, and nationalism, reflecting on their relevance and impact in the modern world.

As the Kalinga Literary Festival unfolds over the next two days, attendees can look forward to an enriching lineup of events, including panel discussions, book launches, poetry recitations, and interactive sessions with literary luminaries.

The festival serves as a platform for fostering intellectual exchange, nurturing creativity, and fostering a deeper appreciation for literature and its role in shaping society. It provides a unique opportunity for literary enthusiasts to connect with renowned personalities from the world of letters and engage in stimulating dialogues on diverse subjects.

With its commitment to celebrating India’s diverse literary traditions and fostering a culture of literary excellence, the Kalinga Literary Festival continues to be a beacon for the literary community, inspiring generations of readers and writers alike.