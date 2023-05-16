10th Edition of Art of Giving Day To Be Celebrated Worldwide Tomorrow

Bhubaneswar : The 10th Anniversary celebration of “International Day of Art of Giving (AOG) Day” will be observed worldwide on Wednesday. The innovative AOG concept was launched on 17th May 2013 by eminent philanthropist and educationist Dr. Achyuta Samanta to spread the message of cooperation, happiness, peace and harmony across the world. Since that day, 17th May is celebrated every year as the International AOG Day with a special theme.

The theme for this year is ‘Helping the Help’. The followers, well-wishers and fans of AOG will celebrate the Day across 350 locations in 20 countries across six continents. Besides, the followers and well-wishers of AOG will be celebrating this day in 3500 locations in 29 states, 4 UTIs and 200 cities and towns in India.

In Odisha, AOG Day will be celebrated at 10,000 locations in 30 districts, 10 major cities and towns, over 300 blocks and more than 5000 Gram Panchayats of Odisha.

This year, various categories of service providers, who have made a mark in society through their generous acts, will be felicitated at a special programme in Bhubaneswar.

The six service providers will be conferred ‘AoG Hero’ Award. They are a doctor, Asha workers, Anganwadi workers, Auto rickshaws, Ambulance driver, traffic police and municipality workers, who provide service to the common people across the length and breadth of rural and urban centers.