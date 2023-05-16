Unacademy opens its Unacademy Store in Odisha

Bhubaneswar : Unacademy, India’s largest learning platform* inaugurated its first Unacademy Store in Bhubaneswar, Odisha today. Following the platform’s vision of democratizing access to quality education, Unacademy Stores are offline experiential touchpoints for Learners to browse the brand offerings and receive support from experts. The dignitaries present at the inaugural event are Jay Sadany, Franchise Owner, Unacademy Store, Anurag Sharma, Growth Manager, Mrs Pinky Swain, Corporator, Ward -15 and Raj kumaran, Associate Director, Unacademy.

Unacademy Stores serve as an offline touchpoint for Learners who want to understand the brand’s offerings across platforms with first-hand experience of its advantages. Built with a modern and minimalistic design approach, Unacademy Store is designed to keep Learners informed about their chosen career paths and connect them to others who share the same interests. It curates a holistic experience for Learners and further propels trust and confidence in the brand.

Odisha is an important education hub for higher studies that attracts students from all several states. Catering to the immense demand for pursuing quality education, Unacademy Store will offer on-ground counselling with curriculum experts, meetings, and occasional sessions with top Educators. Learners can also purchase all Unacademy subscriptions at Unacademy Store after guided counselling.

Bhubaneswar’s first Unacademy Store is designed to provide an enriched learning experience. Experience Zone: The on-display devices (tablets and screens), with content running from Unacademy, will help users understand the platform’s offerings and subscription models. Here, visitors will be assisted by in-house experts, or they can take their time to explore the content on their own. ‘Connect’ – Counseling area: Learners will be able to seek guidance and support from available product offerings or by purchasing subscriptions after consultations with experts. The In-house library furnished with relevant reading resources and the latest notes will help Learners stay updated in their chosen fields. The Merchandise wall is a useful and attractive section of the Store, featuring cool, flaunt-worthy merchandise such as apparel, stationery, etc.- available for purchase.

The all-new Store is located at Sheetal Annex, 687/2516, Ekamra Kanan road, Ekamra Vihar, IRC Village, Nayapalli, Bhubaneswar, Odisha 751015. Starting today, Unacademy Store will be open on all seven days from 10 am to 8 pm.