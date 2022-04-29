Youth of ordinary families can now become entrepreneurs in country is a big achievement, says PM Narendra Modi at Global Patidar Business Summit

New Delhi :Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the Global Patidar Business Summit (GPBS), being organized by Sardardham, via video conferencing.

Addressing the people, Modi said, “It is the constant endeavor of the government through its policies that such an environment is created in the country that even the youth of ordinary families become entrepreneurs.”

Further, schemes like Production Linked incentive (PLI) scheme has infused enthusiasm of ‘Make in India’ in the old sectors, and also created possibilities for the development of new sectors like semiconductors, said Modi.