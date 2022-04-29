Odisha : Phulbani MLA Angada Kanhar appears for Matric Exam at a High School

Bhubaneswar: Turning inspiration for many, Phulbani MLA Angada Kanhar has appeared for the matric examination in offline mode today at a High School in Pitabari village under Phulbani block in Kandhamal district.

According to sources, the MLA had discontinued studies in 1978.

Notably, as many as 5,71,909 students have seated for the High Certificate Examination (HSC) exam while 9378 and 4443 students are writing for State Open School Certificate Examination (SOSC) and Madhyama exams, respectively in 3,540 centres. The exams will continue till May 6.