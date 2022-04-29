“Kisan Bhagidari Prathmikta Hamari” campaign organized under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav

New Delhi : Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying has organized the week-long “Kisan Bhagidari Prathmikta Hamari” campaign from 25th to 30th April 2022 in association with the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare as a part of ongoing celebration of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. On the fourth day of the campaign, a virtual awareness session was organized on 28th April 2022 by the Department of Fisheries (DoF) in association with the Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying (DAHD). The key objective of the awareness session was to generate mass awareness amongst fishers, fish farmers, livestock & dairy farmers and other stakeholders about various schemes being implemented by the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry& Dairying and encourage them to avail the benefits.

Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Shri Parshottam Rupala graced the event and shared his valuable insights on various welfare measures while highlighting the importance of fisheries and livestock sector in employment and livelihood generation, and interacted with the farmers from different States and encouraged them to avail benefits under various schemes of the Ministry. Dr. L Murugan, Hon’ble Minister of State and Shri Sanjeev Kumar Balyan, Hon’ble Minister of State, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, were also present during the event.

Dr. O.P Chaudhary, Joint Secretary, DAHD welcomed the guests and participants and shared his thoughts on the event. The session highlighted various entrepreneurship schemes of NLM/RGM/AHIDF along with DoF’s flagship scheme “Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY)”, Fisheries Infrastructure Development Fund (FIDF) and Kisan Credit Card (KCC) for the farmers and organisations associated with Agriculture, Fisheries, and allied activities. The event was streamed live on DAHD’s official Facebook page with many people joining online. More than 1 Lakh farmers joined the session from around 2000 locations across India.

Shri Sagar Mehra, Joint Secretary, Inland Fisheries, GoI shared his concluding remarks with a vote of thanks to everyone, especially to the farmers for their enthusiasm and proactive participation. Videos of success stories of fish entrepreneurs were shown to promote entrepreneurship opportunities in Fisheries and motivate the farmers present.