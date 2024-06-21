Yoga’s Gift of Wellness Now a Global Movement Thanks to PM’s Efforts, Says Sonowal

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Shri Sarbananda Sonowal joined the 10th International Day of Yoga celebration with hundreds of health enthusiasts in Tinsukia, Assam along with Assam Minister Shri Sanjoy Kishan and colleagues. Shri Sonowal said Yoga enriches the mind, body and spirit. It has for millennia given the gift of wellness to humanity & in the last 10 years led by the efforts of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modiji has become a global mass movement. He said let’s adopt Yoga as a daily habit to better our lives.

Shri Sonowal said Yoga transcends boundaries and is the beacon of good health and wellness for humanity. He said let’s together bring Yoga into our lives for the betterment of society.

Shipping Ministry officials led by Secretary Shri T.K. Ramachandran participated in Yoga Session at Transport Bhawan, New Delhi.