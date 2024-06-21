Yoga Camp organised at Kaushal Bhawan

In line with the 10th International Yoga Day celebrations, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) and its partner organisations along with department officials, inspired the public to embrace yoga by leading a vibrant yoga camp at Kaushal Bhawan, New Delhi, starting at 6:00 AM today. Shri Atul Kumar Tiwari, Secretary, MSDE, and other officials and employees of the Ministry participated in the camp. This event, centred on the theme “Yoga for Self and Society,” underscored yoga’s transformative power in enhancing individual health and fostering societal well-being.

Marking the occasion, Shri Jayant Chaudhary, Minister of State (Independent Charge) Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, in his official tweet shared the achievement of MSDE where he mentioned that Skill India had successfully trained and certified more than 1.35 lakh yoga trainers to date under the mission, empowering individuals with valuable skills and promoting wellness across the nation. He added that this initiative highlights the department’s commitment to enhancing health and fitness through professional yoga training.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Atul Kumar Tiwari said that celebrating an ancient practice such as yoga on the 10th International Yoga Day perfectly aligns with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of a harmonious and healthy nation. He also said that health and wellness is a focus of the Ministry, reflecting the growing importance of these areas in modern society. MSDE has recognized the rising demand for professionals trained in health and wellness, and in response, has developed a range of courses that are increasingly popular among learners, Shri Tiwari said. He highlighted that these courses cover various aspects of health and wellness, including yoga and fitness training. Yoga is not just a form of exercise but a profound journey towards discovering inner peace and achieving holistic growth, he emphasized.

This year’s theme, ‘Yoga for Self and Society,’ reflects the dual benefits of yoga in nurturing personal health and fostering societal unity, and by embracing yoga, a healthier, more connected world can be built.

The International Yoga Day is celebrated annually on June 21st. It was declared by the United Nations in 2014, following a proposal by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. The day has since become a global phenomenon, promoting the ancient practice of yoga to achieve a healthier and more harmonious world.