Yami Gautam Stands Firm Amid Controversy Surrounding “Article 370” Film

NEW DELHI: Actor Yami Gautam has responded assertively to criticisms surrounding her upcoming film “Article 370,” stating that attempting to justify its intent to those harboring preconceived notions is futile.

Gautam, who leads the cast of the forthcoming political drama, emphasized that her film isn’t designed to cater to individuals who have already formed opinions about it being a propaganda piece. The project, marking the production debut of her husband, filmmaker Aditya Dhar, under B62 Studios, has stirred considerable debate ahead of its release, particularly in the context of the impending 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, “Article 370” delves into a politically charged narrative and is slated to hit the screens on February 23. The timing of its release has added fuel to speculations regarding its potential socio-political implications.

Gautam’s candid remarks reflect a steadfast commitment to the artistic integrity of the film, even in the face of heightened scrutiny and skepticism. With Dhar, acclaimed for his directorial prowess in “Uri: The Surgical Strike,” helming the production, “Article 370” carries significant weight within the cinematic landscape, poised to spark conversations and evoke diverse reactions upon its unveiling.

As the film gears up for its theatrical debut, the spotlight remains firmly fixed on its portrayal of sensitive subject matter and the nuanced storytelling it endeavors to deliver, underscoring the intersection of art, politics, and public discourse in contemporary Indian cinema.