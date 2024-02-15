Prime Minister meets the Amir of Qatar

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi met the Amir of Qatar, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani at Amiri Palace in Doha today.

Had a wonderful meeting with HH Sheikh @TamimBinHamad. We reviewed the full range of India-Qatar relations and discussed ways to deepen cooperation across various sectors. Our nations also look forward to collaborating in futuristic sectors which will benefit our planet. pic.twitter.com/Um0MfvZJQo — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 15, 2024

Prime Minister was given a ceremonial welcome at the Amiri Palace on arrival. Thereafter, both sides held delegation-level and restricted talks. The discussions covered a wide array of topics including economic cooperation, investments, energy partnership, space collaboration, urban infrastructure, cultural bonds and people-to-people ties. The two leaders also exchanged views on regional and global issues.

Prime Minister thanked the Amir for taking care of the over 8 lakh strong Indian community in Qatar and conveyed India’s commitment to further expanding and deepening bilateral cooperation with Qatar. He invited Amir to pay an early visit to India.

Amir reciprocated Prime Minister’s sentiments and expressed appreciation for India’s role as a valued partner in the Gulf region. The Amir also appreciated the contributions of the vibrant Indian community in Qatar’s development and their enthusiastic participation in various international events held in Qatar.

The meeting was followed by a banquet lunch at the Amiri Palace hosted in honour of Prime Minister.