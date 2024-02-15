Shri Nitin Gadkari inaugurates and lays foundation stones of 28 National Highway projects worth Rs. 6,600 crore in Odisha

Enhancing better connectivity for the prosperity of Odisha, Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways, Shri Nitin Gadkari today inaugurated 28 National Highway projects costing Rs 6,600 crore through video conferencing in Shri Jagannath Puri. Union Minister, Shri Ashwini Vaishnav, National Spokesperson of Bharatiya Janata Party, Shri Sambit Patra and MPs, MLAs and officials were also present on the inauguration and the foundation stone laying ceremony.

The projects inaugurated today include 6-laning work of Chandikhol to Bhadrak section of National Highway-16 and 4-laning work of Baharagora-Singhra section of National Highway-49. These projects will reduce travel time and save fuel. There will be easier connectivity to ports on the east coast, which will increase industrial activities.

With the aim of giving a new pace of development to Odisha, the foundation stone of 26 ambitious projects has also been laid. Apart from these, work is also starting on 13 other projects. With the completion of these projects, the economic development of Odisha will gain momentum. Also, the journey of the devotees visiting Shri Jagannath Dham and Konark Temple will be safe and completed in time. Connectivity of Odisha between other states will improve. Access to ports for mining and raw materials will be easier. This will boost economic activities. With the construction of the railway bridge, travel will be safe and speedy.