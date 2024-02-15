22 candidates complete FIH Academy Level 1 & Level 2 Coaching Courses; 34 candidates enroll for Level 3 Course during FIH Pro League 2023/24

Bhubaneswar, 15h February 2024: On the sideline of the ongoing FIH Pro League 2023/24, a notable enhancement in coaching proficiency occurred, with three participants completing the FIH Academy Level 1 Coaching Course and an impressive 20 individuals immersing themselves in the FIH Academy Level 2 Coaching Course. These transformative programs took place in Bhubaneswar from 10th to 12th February, orchestrated through a collaborative effort between the International Hockey Federation (FIH) and Hockey India.

The eligible candidates enrolled in the courses through an online application, and one of the noteworthy participants in these courses was the esteemed former Indian Women’s Hockey Team Captain, Rani. It should be noted that Rani participated in both the FIH Academy Level 1 and Level 2 Coaching Courses. Rani has also enrolled herself for the FIH Academy Level 3 Coaching Course.

Distinguished FIH Academy Educators, namely Herman Kruis, Hockey India High Performance Director, Michael Vincent Irving, and Tsoanelo Pholo, were entrusted with the responsibility of imparting advanced knowledge and skills to the candidates, ensuring they are well-equipped for the challenges of coaching at higher levels.

What sets these coaching courses apart is their holistic approach, encompassing not only theoretical elements like classroom sessions and group discussions but also integrating practical sessions. The hands-on experience unfolded at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium, providing a dynamic platform for candidates to refine and elevate their coaching skills. This blend of theoretical and practical learning underscores the commitment of FIH and Hockey India to fostering a well-rounded and capable cadre of hockey coaches.

Speaking on the same, Herman Kruis said, “The FIH Academy coaching courses are designed to mould the next generation of hockey coaches. We focus not only on theoretical aspects but also on practical sessions, ensuring that participants gain a comprehensive understanding of coaching methodologies. It’s about equipping them with the skills needed to navigate the intricacies of modern hockey.”

Echoing similar thoughts, Michael Vincent Irving commented, “Having conducted courses in India for the third time, witnessing candidates’ progress from Level 1 to Level 3 has been truly gratifying. Observing their journey, initially lacking confidence in Level 1, and now excelling in Level 3, is remarkable. While I provide learning opportunities, their dedication and independent development outside the courses are commendable.” “What stands out is their increased curiosity, seeking more information beyond the courses, demonstrating a genuine commitment to honing their craft. The involvement of coaches from all corners of India contributes to the enrichment of coaching, especially in a nation synonymous with hockey. Supporting this endeavour, whether by successful players turned coaches like Rani or passionate individuals without top-level playing experience, fosters a diverse learning environment,” he added.

It is worth noting that, alongside the mentioned courses, FIH, in collaboration with Hockey India, commenced the FIH Academy Level 3 Coaching Course, bifurcated into two batches. The batch 1, comprising 18 candidates, is taking place in Bhubaneswar from 13th to 16th February, with the subsequent batch 2 of 16 candidates undergoing the course from 16th to 19th February. Renowned FIH Academy Educator Helen Lejeune will spearhead both batches, contributing her expertise to the development of coaching proficiency.