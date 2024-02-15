India Succumbs to Australia’s Offensive Surge, Falls 4-6 in FIH Pro League Showdown

BHUBANESWAR: In a fiercely contested encounter at the FIH Pro League, the Indian men’s hockey team faced a setback as they succumbed to a 4-6 defeat against a formidable Australian side in a match held in Bhubaneswar on Thursday.

Despite a valiant effort led by skipper Harmanpreet Singh, who notched up two goals from penalty corners in the 12th and 20th minutes, India faltered in the final quarter, conceding three goals and ultimately relinquishing the lead.

The match witnessed a seesaw battle, with Australia demonstrating prowess at both the beginning and concluding stages, while India showcased dominance during the middle period.

Sukhjeet Singh (18th) and Mandeep Singh (29th) also contributed to India’s scorecard, displaying glimpses of brilliance throughout the game.

However, Australia’s relentless offensive onslaught proved decisive, as they capitalized on opportunities to secure a convincing victory over the Indian side.

The defeat serves as a learning experience for the Indian team, highlighting areas for improvement as they continue their journey in the FIH Pro League.

As the tournament progresses, India will look to regroup and bounce back stronger, aiming to showcase their prowess and resilience in upcoming fixtures.