Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Files Nomination for Rajya Sabha Polls from Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, representing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), formally entered the fray for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections in Odisha by filing his nomination papers on Thursday.

Filed nomination for the Rajya Sabha. 📍Odisha pic.twitter.com/tysz0MESx6 — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) February 15, 2024

Accompanied by prominent BJP figures including Odisha BJP President Manmohan Samal and 13 party MLAs, Vaishnaw submitted his nomination documents to Rajya Sabha Election Returning Officer Abanikanta Patnaik at the Odisha Assembly premises. The submission comprised two sets of papers, an official source confirmed.

Following the nomination process, Vaishnaw, who serves as the Union Minister for Railways, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology, expressed gratitude towards his party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for entrusting him with another opportunity to represent Odisha in the Rajya Sabha.

Vaishnaw’s candidacy for the Rajya Sabha seat underscores the BJP’s strategic positioning and its continued efforts to strengthen its presence in Odisha’s political landscape. With the backing of key party leaders and a record of service in crucial ministerial portfolios, Vaishnaw emerges as a formidable contender in the upcoming elections.

As the political discourse in Odisha intensifies in the lead-up to the Rajya Sabha polls, Vaishnaw’s nomination sets the stage for a spirited contest, further underscoring the significance of the state in national political dynamics.