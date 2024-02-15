Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Bolsters State’s Industrial Landscape with New Food and Industrial Parks

BHUBANESWAR, Odisha — In a significant move to fortify Odisha’s industrial infrastructure, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik spearheaded a series of pivotal initiatives in Khurda district on Thursday. Marking a transformative milestone, the Chief Minister inaugurated the state-owned IDCO’s New Food Park in Khurda and laid the cornerstone for an upcoming industrial park at Kalibeti.

The inauguration ceremony witnessed the convergence of key stakeholders from both public and private sectors, signifying a collaborative effort towards fostering economic growth and employment opportunities in the region.

The newly inaugurated Food Park, a testament to Odisha’s commitment to fostering a robust agro-processing ecosystem, is poised to become a nucleus for food production and innovation. Leading conglomerates such as Pepsi, Nestle, Indo Nissin, along with their ancillaries, are slated to establish production units within the precincts of the park, amplifying the state’s foothold in the food processing sector.

Simultaneously, the foundation stone laying ceremony for the industrial park at Kalibeti underscores Odisha’s concerted endeavors to diversify its industrial portfolio. With garment manufacturing giants like EPIC, MAS Holdings, and Indian Stitches slated to set up operations in the industrial park, the region is poised to emerge as a thriving hub for textile and apparel manufacturing, augmenting employment prospects and catalyzing socio-economic development.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed his optimism about the transformative potential of these initiatives in propelling Odisha towards a trajectory of inclusive growth and prosperity. He underscored the state government’s unwavering commitment to creating an enabling environment for businesses to thrive, while simultaneously prioritizing sustainable development and environmental stewardship.

The Chief Minister’s proactive stance and strategic vision have garnered accolades from various quarters, with stakeholders lauding his unwavering dedication towards steering Odisha onto the path of industrial resurgence.

As Odisha marches steadfastly towards realizing its developmental aspirations, the inauguration of the New Food Park and the foundation laying for the industrial park stand as emblematic symbols of the state’s unwavering resolve to emerge as a beacon of industrial prowess and economic resilience.