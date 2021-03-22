World Water Day 2021 Observed in Khalliokte Block

Khalliokte: Water is a very important part of our lives. Right from drinking to cleaning and other purposes, it plays an imperative role in our day-to-day lives. While many of us are privileged to have running water 24×7, there is a major chunk of the world that does not have access to any amount of water, let alone clean water. The global water crisis is affecting everyone in some way or the other. Hence, World Water Day is observed each year on March 22 to shed light on the depletion of a paramount resource that is pivotal for our existence on this planet.

A resolution was adopted by the United Nations General Assembly on December 22, 1992, which declared March 22 as World Water Day. This became a reality in 1993 when it was celebrated all around the world. Being a virtual event this year due to the pandemic, the theme of World Water Day 2021 is Valuing Water. Water’s multifaceted nature lends itself to be used in various ways, right from household chores to industries. A part of the ‘Sustainable Development Goals’ is to provide ‘water and sanitation’ for all. While we are yet to achieve it, this makes it all the more imperative to preserve water.

On this occasion Youth for Social Development (YSD) and Block Administration Khallikote organized community meeting , Oath taking on Swachhata and rally on Jal Swachhata at Ranipada village of Khallikote block. Mr Aman Ku. Pand Junior Engineer, RWSS presented the guideline of different govt. water supply schemes, roles and responsibilities of citizen for drinking water supply and roles of RWSS. The team members of Youth for Social Development also informed to the participant on women key roles on drinking water supply in rural areas. More than 200 women are gathered and celebrated the world water day. Lastly Junior Engineer Mr. Panda was given the water supply pump house key to the women for well-management of water supply. The Members of Mahila Adhikar Mancha selected and renounced to Namita Palei and her daughter Prabhasini Palei for operating responsibility of pump house.

Mahila Adhikar Mancha members such as Sabi Das , Jhunu Das, Hina Dakua Gita Dakua took active participate and from YSD Surpriya Rout , Ravi narayan Behera and Mehemanth Sethy facilitated the programme.