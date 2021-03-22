Honda 2Wheelers India starts the 2021 hunt for Next-Generation Iconic Indian rider

Chennai: Giving wings to the next generation of riders who want to enter the world of professional racing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. has once again re-energized Indian motorsport after the hiatus due to COVID-19 by successfully concluding its debut 2021 round of IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Hunt 2021 at the Kart Attack in Chennai.

Since its launch in 2018, the IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Hunt has gained success as a unique platform that identifies the best of young Indian riders and develops them for a racing career, spanning national and international road racing and endurance championships.

The first round of IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Hunt 2021 in Chennai saw participation of 14 amateur riders from 5 cities (Chennai, Tiruchirappalli, Coimbatore, Bengaluru and Delhi). 2021’s debut hunt saw Honda going young, with riders coming in from as young as 9 years going up to 17 years. Interestingly, the round also saw a 14-year-old female rider break the ranks. The participants included both aspiring as well as experienced young riders who are looking for a platform to fulfil their dream of becoming an iconic rider.

The candidates went through rigorous 3 levels of tests. First being a gruelling physical fitness session followed by judging the young guns’ riding skills and manoeuvrability on the race track. This was followed by a one-on-one interview with candidates and their parents/guardians to understand both their motorsport passion and family support to become the next iconic rider from India.

Excited for this year’s first hunt for developing an ‘Iconic Indian Rider’ Mr. Prabhu Nagaraj, Senior Vice President – Brand and Communications, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “2020 was a tough year globally. While we conducted one round of IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Hunt in January last year, we couldn’t continue it further due the COVID-19 restrictions. Now that all the activities are slowly resuming, Honda has reignited the platform of IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup. Our quest to identify the next-gen rider has begun from the mecca of racing – Chennai and are delighted to see the overwhelming passion of the young boys. IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Hunt is just the start of their professional racing career. In long term, Honda’s focus is to put young Indian talent on multiple world class platforms from endurance racing to road racing like CEV, Asian Talent Cup, Asia Road Racing Championship, going up to premier class MotoGP. We are looking forward to great participation and enthusiasm for 2021 racing season.”

After shortlisting in Level 1, the top candidates of the Talent Hunt, Chennai will be trained and given the opportunity to ride on the track in Level II. It is from this pool of talent that Honda will pick up the best talent for future development on basis of their track riding. These final riders will then join the selected riders to race in the Honda India Talent Cup CBR150R category in the 2021 season.