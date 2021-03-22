67th National Film Awards announced; Sikkim wins award for Most Film Friendly State

New Delhi: The Jury for the 67th National Film Awards announced the winners for the year 2019 here today. Ahead of the announcement, the Chairperson and other Jury members called on the Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shri Prakash Javadekar and presented him with the selections for the Awards. The Jury comprised of eminent film makers and film personalities from across the Indian cine-world. The awards were announced by Shri N. Chandra, Chairman, Central Panel, Shri Arun Chaddha, Chairman, Non Feature Films Jury, Shri Shaji N Karun, Chairman, Most Film Friendly State Jury and Shri Saibal Chatterjee, Chairman Best Writing on Cinema Jury.

An Engineered Dream, a hindi film has bagged the award for Best Non-Feature Film while Marakkar-Arabikkadalinte-Simham has taken home the award for Best Feature Film. Kastoori has been awarded Best Children’s Film award. Shrikshetra- Ru-Sahijata has won the best Arts and Culture Film.

Sikkim has bagged the award for being Most Film Friendly State. Savani Ravindra has won Best Female Playback Singer for her song Raan Petala from the Marathi movie Bardo. Gireesh Gangadharan has been awarded Best Cinematography for the Malayalam film Jallikkettu.

A complete list of the awards is given below.

 

67th National Film Awards, 2019

Most Film Friendly State Award

 

Sr. No. State Medal
Sikkim Rajat Kamal & Certificate

 

67th National Film Awards, 2019

Best Writing on Cinema

 

 

Award for Best Book on Cinema:

Sr. No. Title of the Book Language Name of the Author Name of the Publisher Medal and Cash prize
A GANDHIAN AFFAIR: INDIA’S CURIOS PORTRAYAL OF LOVE IN CINEMA English Sanjay Suri HarperCollins Publishers India Swarna Kamal and Rs. 75,000/-

 

Special Mention:

Sr. No. Title of the Book Language Name of the Author Award
CINEMA PAHANARA MANUS Marathi Ashok Rane Certificate
KANNADA CINEMA: JAGATHIKA CINEMA VIKASA-PRERANE- PRABHAVA Kannada P R Ramadasa Naidu Certificate

 

Award for Best Film Critic:

Sr. No. Name of Critic Language Medal and Cash Prize
Sohini Chattopadhyay English Swarna Kamal and Rs. 75,000/-

 

 

67th National Film Awards, 2019

Non-Feature Films Section

67th National Film Awards 2019

Non-Feature Films Results

S.No. Category of  Award Title of the Film Awardee Medal

& Cash Prize
BEST NON-FEATURE FILM  AN ENGINEERED DREAM (HINDI)

 

 Producer & Director :  Hemant Gaba

 

 

 Swarna Kamal

 

Rs. 1,50,000/-each
BEST DEBUT NON-FEATURE FILM OF A DIRECTOR KHISA (MARATHI) Producer : P P Cine Production

 

Director :  Raj Pritam More

 

 Rajat  Kamal

 

Rs. 75,000/- each
BEST  ETHNOGRAPHIC FILM

 

 CHARAN-ATVA THE ESSENCE OF BEING A NOMAD (GUJARATI) Producer : Films Division

 

Director : Dinaz Kalwachwala

 Rajat  Kamal

 

Rs 50,000/- each
BEST BIOGRAPHICAL FILM ELEPHANTS DO REMEMBER (ENGLISH) Producer : Films Division

 

Director : Swati Pandey, Viplove Rai Bhatia & Manohar Singh Bisht

 Rajat  Kamal

 

Rs 50,000/-  Producer

 

Rs. 50,000/- (Shared) Directors
BEST ARTS and CULTURE FILM SHRIKSHETRA-RU-SAHIJATA (ODIA) Producer & Director :

Ashutosh Pattnaik

 Rajat  Kamal

 

Rs 50,000/- each
BEST PROMOTIONAL FILM THE SHOWER (HINDI) Producer : Little Lamb Films Pvt. Ltd.

 

Director :  Bauddhayan Mukherji

 Rajat  Kamal

 

Rs 50,000/- each
BEST ENVIRONMENT FILM THE STORK SAVIOURS (HINDI) Producer: Rajiv Mehrotra, PSBT

 

Director :  Ajay Bedi & Vijay Bedi

 

 Rajat  Kamal

 

Rs 50,000/-  Producer

 

Rs 50,000/-  Directors (Shared)
BEST FILM ON SOCIAL ISSUES HOLY RIGHTS (HINDI)

 

 

 

 

&

 

LADLI (HINDI)

 Producer:  Priyanka Pradeep More

 

Director :  Farha Khatun

 

&

 

Producer & Director : Sudipta Kundu

 Rajat  Kamal

 

Rs. 50,000/- Producers (Shared)

 

 

Rs. 50,000/- Directors (Shared)
BEST EDUCATIONAL FILM APPLES AND ORANGES (ENGLISH) Producer:  LXL Ideas Private Limited

 

Director :  Rukshana Tabassum

 Rajat  Kamal

 

Rs 50,000/- each

 
BEST EXPLORATION FILM

 

 WILD KARNATAKA (ENGLISH) Producer: Amoghavarsha J S

 

Director : Amoghavarsha JS, Kalyan Varma, Sarath Champati & Vijaya Mohan Raj

 Rajat  Kamal

 

Rs 50,000/- Producer

 

Rs. 50,000/- Directors (Shared)
BEST INVESTIGATIVE FILM JAKKAL (MARATHI) Producer:  Neon Reel Creation

 

Director : Vivek Wagh

 RAJAT  Kamal

 

Rs 50,000/- each
BEST ANIMATION FILM RADHA (MUSICAL) Producer : Fairy Cows

 

Director : Bimal Poddar

Animator : Nitin Kharkar

 Rajat  Kamal

 

Rs 50,000/- each
SPECIAL JURY AWARD SMALL SCALE SOCIETIES (ENGLISH) Director : Vipin Vijay

 

 

 Rajat  Kamal

 

Rs 1,00,000/-
BEST SHORT FICTION FILM CUSTODY

(HINDI/ENGLISH)

 Producer & Director :

Ambiecka Pandit

 Rajat  Kamal

 

Rs 50,000/- each
BEST FILM ON FAMILY VALUES ORU PAATHIRAA SWAPNAM POLE (MALAYALAM) Producer:  Satyajit Ray Film & Television Institute

 

Director : Sharan Venugopal

 Rajat  Kamal

Rs. 50,000/- each
BEST DIRECTION KNOCK KNOCK KNOCK (ENGLISH/

BENGALI)

 Director :  Sudhanshu Saria

 

 Swarna Kamal

 

Rs. 1,50,000/-
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY SONSI (HINDI) Cameraman:  Savita Singh

 

 Rajat  Kamal

Rs. 50,000/-
BEST ON-LOCATION SOUND RECORDIST RAHAS (HINDI) On location sound recordist  : Saptarshi Sarkar Rajat  Kamal

Rs. 50,000/-
BEST AUDIOGRAPHY RADHA (Musical) Re-recordist (final mixed track) : Allwin Rego & Sanjay Maurya Rajat  Kamal

 

Rs 50,000/- (Shared)
BEST EDITING

 

 SHUT UP SONA (HINDI/ENGLISH) Editor : Arjun Gourisaria

 

 

 Rajat  Kamal

Rs 50,000/-
BEST MUSIC DIRECTION KRANTI DARSHI GURUJI-AHEAD OF TIMES (HINDI) Music Director:  Bishakhjyoti

 

 Rajat  Kamal, Rs 50,000/-
BEST NARRATION/ VOICE OVER WILD KARNATAKA (ENGLISH) Voice Over : Sir David Attenborough Rajat  Kamal

Rs 50,000/-

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

67th National Film Awards, 2019

Feature Films Section

 

67th National Film Awards 2019

Feature Films – Results

S.No. Category of Award Title Of  The Film Awardee Medal

& Cash Prize
Best Feature Film MARAKKAR-ARABIKKADALINTE-SIMHAM (Malayalam) Producer:  Aashirvad Cinemas

 

Director: Priyadarshan

 

 Swarna Kamal and

Rs. 2,50,000 (each)
Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of a Director HELEN

(Malayalam)

 Producer: Big Bang Entertainments

 

Director:  Mathukutty Xavier

 Swarna Kamal and Rs.1,25,000 (each)
Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment MAHARSHI

(Telugu)

 Producer:  Sri Venkteswara Creations

 

Director:  Paidipally Vamshidhar Rao

 Swarna Kamal and

Rs. 2,00,000/- (each)
Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration  TAJMAL

(Marathi)

 Producer: Tuline Studios Pvt. Ltd.

 

Director: Niyaz Mujawar

 

 Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 1,50,000/- (each)
Best Film on Social Issues ANANDI GOPAL (Marathi) Producer: Essel Vision Productions Ltd., Freshlime Films LLP & Namah Pictures Pvt. Ltd.

 

Director: Sameer Vidwans

 Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 1,50,000/- (each)
Best Film on Environment Conservation/Preservation WATER BURIAL (Monpa) Producer: Faruque Iftikar Laskar

 

Director: Shantanu Sen

 Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 1,50,000/- (each)
Best Children’s Film KASTOORI

(Hindi)

 Producer :  Insight Films

 

Director: Vinod Uttreshwar Kamble

 Swarna Kamal and

Rs. 1,50,000/- (each)
Best Direction BAHATTAR HOORAIN (Hindi) Director:  Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan

 

 Swarna Kamal and

Rs. 2,50,000/-
Best Actor BHONSLE (Hindi)

 

           &

 

ASURAN (Tamil)

 

 Actor : Manoj Bajpayee

 

           &

 

Actor : Dhanush

 Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 50,000/-  (Shared)
Best Actress MANIKARNIKA-THE QUEEN OF JHANSI (Hindi)

            &

PANGA (Hindi)

 Actress : Kangana Ranaut Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 50,000/-

 
Best Supporting Actor SUPER DELUXE (Tamil) Supporting Actor:  Vijaya Sethupathi

 

 Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 50,000/-
Best Supporting Actress THE TASHKENT FILES (Hindi) Supporting Actress:  Pallavi Joshi

 

 Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 50,000/-
Best Child Artist KD(A) KARUPPU DURAI (Tamil) Child Artist : Naga Vishal

 

 Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 50,000/-
Best Male Playback Singer KESARI

(Hindi)

 Singer : B Praak

Song “Teri Mitti”

 Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 50,000/-
Best Female Playback Singer BARDO

(Marathi)

 Singer : Savani Ravindra

Song “Raan Petala”

 Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 50,000/-
Best Cinematography JALLIKKETTU (Malayalam) Cameraman: Gireesh Gangadharan

 

 Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 50,000/-
Best Screenplay JYESHTHOPUTRO (Bengali)

 

 

GUMNAAMI (Bengali)

 

 

THE TASHKENT FILES (Hindi)

 Screenplay writer (original): Kaushik Ganguly

 

Screenplay writer (adapted): Srijit Mukherji

 

Dialogue Writer:  Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri

 

 Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 50,000/- (each)
Best Audiography IEWDUH (Khasi)

 

 

TRIJYA (Marathi)

 

 

OTHTHA SERUPPU SIZE-7 (Tamil)

 Location Sound Recordist (for sync sound films only) : Debajit Gayan

 

Sound Designer : Mandar Kamalapurkar

 

 

 

 

Re- recordist of the final mixed track: Resul Pookutty

 Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 50,000/- (each)
Best Editing JERSEY (Telugu) Editor: Navin Nooli

 

 Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 50,000/-
Best Production Design ANANDI GOPAL (Marathi) Production  Designer:  Sunil Nigwekar & Nilesh Wagh

 

 Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 50,000/- (Shared)
Best Costume Designer MARAKKAR-ARABIKKADALINTE-SIMHAM (Malayalam) Costume Designer:  Sujith Sudhakaran      &

V. Sai

 

 Rajat Kamal and Rs.50,000/- (Shared)
Best Make-up Artist HELEN

 (Malayalam)

 Make-up Artist: Ranjith

 

 Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 50,000/-
Best Music Direction VISWASAM (Tamil)

 

 

JYESHTHOPUTRO (Bengali)

 Music Director (Songs): 

D. Imman

 

Music Director (Background Music): Prabuddha Banerjee

 Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 50,000/- (each)
Best Lyrics KOLAAMBI (Malayalam) Lyricist: Prabha Varma

 Song “ Arodum Parayuka Vayya”

 Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 50,000/-
Special Jury Award OTHTHA SERUPPU SIZE-7 (Tamil)

 

 Producer  & Director :  Radhakrishnan Parthiban

 

 Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 2,00,000/-

 

 

 
Best Special Effects MARAKKAR-ARABIKKADALINTE-SIMHAM (Malayalam)

 

 Special Effects Creator : Siddharth Priyadarshan

 

 

 Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 50,000/-
Best Choreography MAHARSHI (Telugu) Raju Sundaram Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 50,000/-

 
Best Action Direction Award (Stunt Choreography)

 

 

 AVANE SRIMANNARAYANA (Kannada)  Vikram Mor Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 50,000/-
  Best Feature Film in each of the language specified in the Schedule VIII of the Constitution  
Best  Assamese Film

 

 RONUWA – WHO NEVER SURRENDER Producer:   Bornali Creative Vision Entertainment

 

Director:  Chandra Mudoi

 

 Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)

 
Best Bengali  Film

 

 GUMNAAMI Producer: SVF Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.

 

Director: Srijit Mukherji

 

 Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)
Best Hindi Film

 

 CHHICHHORE Producer: Nadiawala Grandsons Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. & Fox Star Studios

 

Director: Nitesh Tiwari

 

 

 Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)
Best Kannada Film

 

 AKSHI Producer: Kalaadegula Studio

Director: Manoj Kumar

 Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)
Best Konkani Film

 

 KAAJRO Producer:  de Goan Studio

 

Director: Nitin Bhaskar

 

 Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)
Best Marathi Film

 

 BARDO Producer:  Ritu Films Cut LLP

 

Director: Bhimrao Mude

 

 Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)
Best Malayalam Film

 

 KALLA NOTTAM Producer: First Print Studios

 

Director: Rahul Riji Nair

 Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)
Best Manipuri Film

 

 EIGI KONA Producer:  Luwang Apokpa Mamikol Production

 

Director:  Bobby Wahengham & Maipaksana Haorongbam

 Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 1,00,000/- (Shared)
Best Odia Film

 

 SALA BUDHAR BADLA

 

  &

 

Kalira Atita

 Producer: New Generation Films

 

Director: Dr. Sabyasachi Mohapatra

 

&

 

Producer: Eleeanora Images Pvt. Ltd.

 

Director: Nila Madhab Panda

 Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 1,00,000/- (Shared)
Best Punjabi Film RAB DA RADIO 2 Producer:  Vehli Janta Films

 

Director: Sharandeep Singh

 Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)
Best Tamil Film

 

 ASURAN Producer: V Creations

 

Director: Vetri Maaran

 Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)
Best Telugu Film

 

 JERSEY Producer: Sithara Entertainments

 

Director: Gowtam Tinnanuri

 Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)
  Best Feature Film in each of the languages other than those specified in Schedule VIII of the Constitution      
Best Chhattisgarhi Film

 

 BHULAN THE MAZE Producer: Swapnil Film Productions

 

Director: Manoj Verma

 Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)
Best Haryanvi Film

 

 CHHORIYAN CHHORON SE KAM NAHI HOTI Producer: Essel Vision Productions Limited &  Satish Kaushik Entertainment

 

Director:  Rajesh Amar Lal Babbar

 Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)
Best  Khasi Film

 

 IEWDUH Producer: Shiven Arts

 

Director: Pradip Kurbah

 Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)
Best  Mishing Film

 

 ANU RUWAD Producer: Obonori Pictures

 

Director: Dilip Kumar Doley

 Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)
Best Paniya Film

 

 KENJIRA Producer: Neru Films

 

Director: Manoj  Kana

 Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)
Best Tulu Film

 

 PINGARA Producer: DMR Productions

 

Director: R Preetham Shetty

 Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)
Special Mention BIRIYAANI (Malayalam)

 

JONAKI PORUA (Assamese)

 

LATA BHAGWAN KARE (Marathi)

 

PICASSO (Marathi)

 Director : Sajin Babu

 

Actor : Benjamin Daimary

 

Actress : Lata Kare

 

 

Director : Abhijeet Mohan Warang

 Certificate

 

 

 

 

 

67th National Film Awards, 2019

Jury

67th National Film Awards, 2019

 

FEATURE FILMS JURY

 

  CENTRAL PANEL
N Chandra (Chairman)
C Umamaheswara Rao (Member)
Ms. Manju Borah (Member)
Dilip Shukla (Member)
Ms. Bijaya Jena (Member)
Manoj Joshi (Member)
Gangai Amaran (Member)
Subhash Sehgal (Member)
Arunoday Sharma (Member)
G P Vijaya kumar (Member)
S. Kumar (Member)

 

 

  NORTH PANEL
Ms. Manju Borah(Chairman)
Sasidharan Pillai (Member)
Ms Anuradha Singh (Member)
Adeep Tandon (Member)
Atul Pandey (Member)

 

  SOUTH I PANEL
Arunoday Sharma (Chairman)
K. Umamaheswara Rao (Member)
Vinod Mankara (Member)
Saran (Member)
Sandeep Kumar Pampally (Member)

 

  SOUTH II PANEL
Subhash Sehgal (Chairman)
Prashant Naik (Member)
Nidhi  Prasad (Member)
Prakash HB (Member)
Rajendra Prasad  Choudrie (Member)

 

  EAST PANEL
G P Vijayakumar (Chairman)
Rajesh Kumar Singh (Member)
Maniram Singh (Member)
Ajaya Routray (Member)
Arijit Halder (Member)

 

 

  WEST PANEL
C Umamaheswara Rao (Chairman)
Christopher Dalton  (Member)
GK Desai (Member)
Dnyanesh Moghe (Member)
Sanjay Khanzode (Member)

 

NON FEATURE FILMS JURY

S.No Name
Arun Chaddha (Chairman)
Sesino Yhoshu (Member)
Meena Longjam (Member)
Sriprakash Menon (Member)
Sushil Rajpal (Member)
Harish Bhimani (Member)
Sanjib Parasar (Member)

 

BEST WRITING ON CINEMA JURY

 

1 Saibal Chatterjee (Chairman)
2 Raghavendra Patil (Member)
3 Rajeev Masand (Member)

 

MOST FILM FRIENDLY STATE JURY

1 Shaji N Karun (Chairman)
2 Manju Borah (Member)
3 Ravi Kottarakara (Member)
4 Firdausul Hasan (Member)
5 Abhishek Shah (Member)

