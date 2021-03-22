67th National Film Awards announced; Sikkim wins award for Most Film Friendly State

New Delhi: The Jury for the 67th National Film Awards announced the winners for the year 2019 here today. Ahead of the announcement, the Chairperson and other Jury members called on the Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shri Prakash Javadekar and presented him with the selections for the Awards. The Jury comprised of eminent film makers and film personalities from across the Indian cine-world. The awards were announced by Shri N. Chandra, Chairman, Central Panel, Shri Arun Chaddha, Chairman, Non Feature Films Jury, Shri Shaji N Karun, Chairman, Most Film Friendly State Jury and Shri Saibal Chatterjee, Chairman Best Writing on Cinema Jury.
An Engineered Dream, a hindi film has bagged the award for Best Non-Feature Film while Marakkar-Arabikkadalinte-Simham has taken home the award for Best Feature Film. Kastoori has been awarded Best Children’s Film award. Shrikshetra- Ru-Sahijata has won the best Arts and Culture Film.
Sikkim has bagged the award for being Most Film Friendly State. Savani Ravindra has won Best Female Playback Singer for her song Raan Petala from the Marathi movie Bardo. Gireesh Gangadharan has been awarded Best Cinematography for the Malayalam film Jallikkettu.
A complete list of the awards is given below.
67th National Film Awards, 2019
Most Film Friendly State Award
|Sr. No.
|State
|Medal
|
|Sikkim
|Rajat Kamal & Certificate
67th National Film Awards, 2019
Best Writing on Cinema
Award for Best Book on Cinema:
|Sr. No.
|Title of the Book
|Language
|Name of the Author
|Name of the Publisher
|Medal and Cash prize
|
|A GANDHIAN AFFAIR: INDIA’S CURIOS PORTRAYAL OF LOVE IN CINEMA
|English
|Sanjay Suri
|HarperCollins Publishers India
|Swarna Kamal and Rs. 75,000/-
Special Mention:
|Sr. No.
|Title of the Book
|Language
|Name of the Author
|Award
|
|CINEMA PAHANARA MANUS
|Marathi
|Ashok Rane
|Certificate
|
|KANNADA CINEMA: JAGATHIKA CINEMA VIKASA-PRERANE- PRABHAVA
|Kannada
|P R Ramadasa Naidu
|Certificate
Award for Best Film Critic:
|Sr. No.
|Name of Critic
|Language
|Medal and Cash Prize
|
|Sohini Chattopadhyay
|English
|Swarna Kamal and Rs. 75,000/-
67th National Film Awards, 2019
Non-Feature Films Section
67th National Film Awards 2019
Non-Feature Films Results
|S.No.
|Category of Award
|Title of the Film
|Awardee
|Medal
& Cash Prize
|
|BEST NON-FEATURE FILM
|AN ENGINEERED DREAM (HINDI)
|Producer & Director : Hemant Gaba
|Swarna Kamal
Rs. 1,50,000/-each
|
|BEST DEBUT NON-FEATURE FILM OF A DIRECTOR
|KHISA (MARATHI)
|Producer : P P Cine Production
Director : Raj Pritam More
|Rajat Kamal
Rs. 75,000/- each
|
|BEST ETHNOGRAPHIC FILM
|CHARAN-ATVA THE ESSENCE OF BEING A NOMAD (GUJARATI)
|Producer : Films Division
Director : Dinaz Kalwachwala
|Rajat Kamal
Rs 50,000/- each
|
|BEST BIOGRAPHICAL FILM
|ELEPHANTS DO REMEMBER (ENGLISH)
|Producer : Films Division
Director : Swati Pandey, Viplove Rai Bhatia & Manohar Singh Bisht
|Rajat Kamal
Rs 50,000/- Producer
Rs. 50,000/- (Shared) Directors
|
|BEST ARTS and CULTURE FILM
|SHRIKSHETRA-RU-SAHIJATA (ODIA)
|Producer & Director :
Ashutosh Pattnaik
|Rajat Kamal
Rs 50,000/- each
|
|BEST PROMOTIONAL FILM
|THE SHOWER (HINDI)
|Producer : Little Lamb Films Pvt. Ltd.
Director : Bauddhayan Mukherji
|Rajat Kamal
Rs 50,000/- each
|
|BEST ENVIRONMENT FILM
|THE STORK SAVIOURS (HINDI)
|Producer: Rajiv Mehrotra, PSBT
Director : Ajay Bedi & Vijay Bedi
|Rajat Kamal
Rs 50,000/- Producer
Rs 50,000/- Directors (Shared)
|
|BEST FILM ON SOCIAL ISSUES
|HOLY RIGHTS (HINDI)
&
LADLI (HINDI)
|Producer: Priyanka Pradeep More
Director : Farha Khatun
&
Producer & Director : Sudipta Kundu
|Rajat Kamal
Rs. 50,000/- Producers (Shared)
Rs. 50,000/- Directors (Shared)
|
|BEST EDUCATIONAL FILM
|APPLES AND ORANGES (ENGLISH)
|Producer: LXL Ideas Private Limited
Director : Rukshana Tabassum
|Rajat Kamal
Rs 50,000/- each
|
|BEST EXPLORATION FILM
|WILD KARNATAKA (ENGLISH)
|Producer: Amoghavarsha J S
Director : Amoghavarsha JS, Kalyan Varma, Sarath Champati & Vijaya Mohan Raj
|Rajat Kamal
Rs 50,000/- Producer
Rs. 50,000/- Directors (Shared)
|
|BEST INVESTIGATIVE FILM
|JAKKAL (MARATHI)
|Producer: Neon Reel Creation
Director : Vivek Wagh
|RAJAT Kamal
Rs 50,000/- each
|
|BEST ANIMATION FILM
|RADHA (MUSICAL)
|Producer : Fairy Cows
Director : Bimal Poddar
Animator : Nitin Kharkar
|Rajat Kamal
Rs 50,000/- each
|
|SPECIAL JURY AWARD
|SMALL SCALE SOCIETIES (ENGLISH)
|Director : Vipin Vijay
|Rajat Kamal
Rs 1,00,000/-
|
|BEST SHORT FICTION FILM
|CUSTODY
(HINDI/ENGLISH)
|Producer & Director :
Ambiecka Pandit
|Rajat Kamal
Rs 50,000/- each
|
|BEST FILM ON FAMILY VALUES
|ORU PAATHIRAA SWAPNAM POLE (MALAYALAM)
|Producer: Satyajit Ray Film & Television Institute
Director : Sharan Venugopal
|Rajat Kamal
Rs. 50,000/- each
|
|BEST DIRECTION
|KNOCK KNOCK KNOCK (ENGLISH/
BENGALI)
|Director : Sudhanshu Saria
|Swarna Kamal
Rs. 1,50,000/-
|
|BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
|SONSI (HINDI)
|Cameraman: Savita Singh
|Rajat Kamal
Rs. 50,000/-
|
|BEST ON-LOCATION SOUND RECORDIST
|RAHAS (HINDI)
|On location sound recordist : Saptarshi Sarkar
|Rajat Kamal
Rs. 50,000/-
|
|BEST AUDIOGRAPHY
|RADHA (Musical)
|Re-recordist (final mixed track) : Allwin Rego & Sanjay Maurya
|Rajat Kamal
Rs 50,000/- (Shared)
|
|BEST EDITING
|SHUT UP SONA (HINDI/ENGLISH)
|Editor : Arjun Gourisaria
|Rajat Kamal
Rs 50,000/-
|
|BEST MUSIC DIRECTION
|KRANTI DARSHI GURUJI-AHEAD OF TIMES (HINDI)
|Music Director: Bishakhjyoti
|Rajat Kamal, Rs 50,000/-
|
|BEST NARRATION/ VOICE OVER
|WILD KARNATAKA (ENGLISH)
|Voice Over : Sir David Attenborough
|Rajat Kamal
Rs 50,000/-
67th National Film Awards, 2019
Feature Films Section
67th National Film Awards 2019
Feature Films – Results
|S.No.
|Category of Award
|Title Of The Film
|Awardee
|Medal
& Cash Prize
|
|Best Feature Film
|MARAKKAR-ARABIKKADALINTE-SIMHAM (Malayalam)
|Producer: Aashirvad Cinemas
Director: Priyadarshan
|Swarna Kamal and
Rs. 2,50,000 (each)
|
|Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of a Director
|HELEN
(Malayalam)
|Producer: Big Bang Entertainments
Director: Mathukutty Xavier
|Swarna Kamal and Rs.1,25,000 (each)
|
|Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment
|MAHARSHI
(Telugu)
|Producer: Sri Venkteswara Creations
Director: Paidipally Vamshidhar Rao
|Swarna Kamal and
Rs. 2,00,000/- (each)
|
|Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration
|TAJMAL
(Marathi)
|Producer: Tuline Studios Pvt. Ltd.
Director: Niyaz Mujawar
|Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 1,50,000/- (each)
|
|Best Film on Social Issues
|ANANDI GOPAL (Marathi)
|Producer: Essel Vision Productions Ltd., Freshlime Films LLP & Namah Pictures Pvt. Ltd.
Director: Sameer Vidwans
|Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 1,50,000/- (each)
|
|Best Film on Environment Conservation/Preservation
|WATER BURIAL (Monpa)
|Producer: Faruque Iftikar Laskar
Director: Shantanu Sen
|Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 1,50,000/- (each)
|
|Best Children’s Film
|KASTOORI
(Hindi)
|Producer : Insight Films
Director: Vinod Uttreshwar Kamble
|Swarna Kamal and
Rs. 1,50,000/- (each)
|
|Best Direction
|BAHATTAR HOORAIN (Hindi)
|Director: Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan
|Swarna Kamal and
Rs. 2,50,000/-
|
|Best Actor
|BHONSLE (Hindi)
&
ASURAN (Tamil)
|Actor : Manoj Bajpayee
&
Actor : Dhanush
|Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 50,000/- (Shared)
|
|Best Actress
|MANIKARNIKA-THE QUEEN OF JHANSI (Hindi)
&
PANGA (Hindi)
|Actress : Kangana Ranaut
|Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 50,000/-
|
|Best Supporting Actor
|SUPER DELUXE (Tamil)
|Supporting Actor: Vijaya Sethupathi
|Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 50,000/-
|
|Best Supporting Actress
|THE TASHKENT FILES (Hindi)
|Supporting Actress: Pallavi Joshi
|Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 50,000/-
|
|Best Child Artist
|KD(A) KARUPPU DURAI (Tamil)
|Child Artist : Naga Vishal
|Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 50,000/-
|
|Best Male Playback Singer
|KESARI
(Hindi)
|Singer : B Praak
Song “Teri Mitti”
|Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 50,000/-
|
|Best Female Playback Singer
|BARDO
(Marathi)
|Singer : Savani Ravindra
Song “Raan Petala”
|Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 50,000/-
|
|Best Cinematography
|JALLIKKETTU (Malayalam)
|Cameraman: Gireesh Gangadharan
|Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 50,000/-
|
|Best Screenplay
|JYESHTHOPUTRO (Bengali)
GUMNAAMI (Bengali)
THE TASHKENT FILES (Hindi)
|Screenplay writer (original): Kaushik Ganguly
Screenplay writer (adapted): Srijit Mukherji
Dialogue Writer: Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri
|Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 50,000/- (each)
|
|Best Audiography
|IEWDUH (Khasi)
TRIJYA (Marathi)
OTHTHA SERUPPU SIZE-7 (Tamil)
|Location Sound Recordist (for sync sound films only) : Debajit Gayan
Sound Designer : Mandar Kamalapurkar
Re- recordist of the final mixed track: Resul Pookutty
|Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 50,000/- (each)
|
|Best Editing
|JERSEY (Telugu)
|Editor: Navin Nooli
|Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 50,000/-
|
|Best Production Design
|ANANDI GOPAL (Marathi)
|Production Designer: Sunil Nigwekar & Nilesh Wagh
|Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 50,000/- (Shared)
|
|Best Costume Designer
|MARAKKAR-ARABIKKADALINTE-SIMHAM (Malayalam)
|Costume Designer: Sujith Sudhakaran &
V. Sai
|Rajat Kamal and Rs.50,000/- (Shared)
|
|Best Make-up Artist
|HELEN
(Malayalam)
|Make-up Artist: Ranjith
|Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 50,000/-
|
|Best Music Direction
|VISWASAM (Tamil)
JYESHTHOPUTRO (Bengali)
|Music Director (Songs):
D. Imman
Music Director (Background Music): Prabuddha Banerjee
|Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 50,000/- (each)
|
|Best Lyrics
|KOLAAMBI (Malayalam)
|Lyricist: Prabha Varma
Song “ Arodum Parayuka Vayya”
|Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 50,000/-
|
|Special Jury Award
|OTHTHA SERUPPU SIZE-7 (Tamil)
|Producer & Director : Radhakrishnan Parthiban
|Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 2,00,000/-
|
|Best Special Effects
|MARAKKAR-ARABIKKADALINTE-SIMHAM (Malayalam)
|Special Effects Creator : Siddharth Priyadarshan
|Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 50,000/-
|
|Best Choreography
|MAHARSHI (Telugu)
|Raju Sundaram
|Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 50,000/-
|
|Best Action Direction Award (Stunt Choreography)
|AVANE SRIMANNARAYANA (Kannada)
|Vikram Mor
|Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 50,000/-
|Best Feature Film in each of the language specified in the Schedule VIII of the Constitution
|
|Best Assamese Film
|RONUWA – WHO NEVER SURRENDER
|Producer: Bornali Creative Vision Entertainment
Director: Chandra Mudoi
|Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)
|
|Best Bengali Film
|GUMNAAMI
|Producer: SVF Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.
Director: Srijit Mukherji
|Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)
|
|Best Hindi Film
|CHHICHHORE
|Producer: Nadiawala Grandsons Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. & Fox Star Studios
Director: Nitesh Tiwari
|Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)
|
|Best Kannada Film
|AKSHI
|Producer: Kalaadegula Studio
Director: Manoj Kumar
|Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)
|
|Best Konkani Film
|KAAJRO
|Producer: de Goan Studio
Director: Nitin Bhaskar
|Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)
|
|Best Marathi Film
|BARDO
|Producer: Ritu Films Cut LLP
Director: Bhimrao Mude
|Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)
|
|Best Malayalam Film
|KALLA NOTTAM
|Producer: First Print Studios
Director: Rahul Riji Nair
|Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)
|
|Best Manipuri Film
|EIGI KONA
|Producer: Luwang Apokpa Mamikol Production
Director: Bobby Wahengham & Maipaksana Haorongbam
|Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 1,00,000/- (Shared)
|
|Best Odia Film
|SALA BUDHAR BADLA
&
Kalira Atita
|Producer: New Generation Films
Director: Dr. Sabyasachi Mohapatra
&
Producer: Eleeanora Images Pvt. Ltd.
Director: Nila Madhab Panda
|Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 1,00,000/- (Shared)
|
|Best Punjabi Film
|RAB DA RADIO 2
|Producer: Vehli Janta Films
Director: Sharandeep Singh
|Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)
|
|Best Tamil Film
|ASURAN
|Producer: V Creations
Director: Vetri Maaran
|Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)
|
|Best Telugu Film
|JERSEY
|Producer: Sithara Entertainments
Director: Gowtam Tinnanuri
|Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)
|Best Feature Film in each of the languages other than those specified in Schedule VIII of the Constitution
|
|Best Chhattisgarhi Film
|BHULAN THE MAZE
|Producer: Swapnil Film Productions
Director: Manoj Verma
|Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)
|
|Best Haryanvi Film
|CHHORIYAN CHHORON SE KAM NAHI HOTI
|Producer: Essel Vision Productions Limited & Satish Kaushik Entertainment
Director: Rajesh Amar Lal Babbar
|Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)
|
|Best Khasi Film
|IEWDUH
|Producer: Shiven Arts
Director: Pradip Kurbah
|Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)
|
|Best Mishing Film
|ANU RUWAD
|Producer: Obonori Pictures
Director: Dilip Kumar Doley
|Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)
|
|Best Paniya Film
|KENJIRA
|Producer: Neru Films
Director: Manoj Kana
|Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)
|
|Best Tulu Film
|PINGARA
|Producer: DMR Productions
Director: R Preetham Shetty
|Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)
|
|Special Mention
|BIRIYAANI (Malayalam)
JONAKI PORUA (Assamese)
LATA BHAGWAN KARE (Marathi)
PICASSO (Marathi)
|Director : Sajin Babu
Actor : Benjamin Daimary
Actress : Lata Kare
Director : Abhijeet Mohan Warang
|Certificate
67th National Film Awards, 2019
Jury
67th National Film Awards, 2019
FEATURE FILMS JURY
|CENTRAL PANEL
|
|N Chandra (Chairman)
|
|C Umamaheswara Rao (Member)
|
|Ms. Manju Borah (Member)
|
|Dilip Shukla (Member)
|
|Ms. Bijaya Jena (Member)
|
|Manoj Joshi (Member)
|
|Gangai Amaran (Member)
|
|Subhash Sehgal (Member)
|
|Arunoday Sharma (Member)
|
|G P Vijaya kumar (Member)
|
|S. Kumar (Member)
|NORTH PANEL
|
|Ms. Manju Borah(Chairman)
|
|Sasidharan Pillai (Member)
|
|Ms Anuradha Singh (Member)
|
|Adeep Tandon (Member)
|
|Atul Pandey (Member)
|SOUTH I PANEL
|
|Arunoday Sharma (Chairman)
|
|K. Umamaheswara Rao (Member)
|
|Vinod Mankara (Member)
|
|Saran (Member)
|
|Sandeep Kumar Pampally (Member)
|SOUTH II PANEL
|
|Subhash Sehgal (Chairman)
|
|Prashant Naik (Member)
|
|Nidhi Prasad (Member)
|
|Prakash HB (Member)
|
|Rajendra Prasad Choudrie (Member)
|EAST PANEL
|
|G P Vijayakumar (Chairman)
|
|Rajesh Kumar Singh (Member)
|
|Maniram Singh (Member)
|
|Ajaya Routray (Member)
|
|Arijit Halder (Member)
|WEST PANEL
|
|C Umamaheswara Rao (Chairman)
|
|Christopher Dalton (Member)
|
|GK Desai (Member)
|
|Dnyanesh Moghe (Member)
|
|Sanjay Khanzode (Member)
NON FEATURE FILMS JURY
|S.No
|Name
|
|Arun Chaddha (Chairman)
|
|Sesino Yhoshu (Member)
|
|Meena Longjam (Member)
|
|Sriprakash Menon (Member)
|
|Sushil Rajpal (Member)
|
|Harish Bhimani (Member)
|
|Sanjib Parasar (Member)
BEST WRITING ON CINEMA JURY
|1
|Saibal Chatterjee (Chairman)
|2
|Raghavendra Patil (Member)
|3
|Rajeev Masand (Member)
MOST FILM FRIENDLY STATE JURY
|1
|Shaji N Karun (Chairman)
|2
|Manju Borah (Member)
|3
|Ravi Kottarakara (Member)
|4
|Firdausul Hasan (Member)
|5
|Abhishek Shah (Member)