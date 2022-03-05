World Hearing Day Observed at AIIMS Bhubaneswar; Robust new-born hearing Screening protocol within 48hrs of birth at AIIMS Bhubaneswar

– 175 successful cochlear implants by Department of ENT, AIIMS Bhubaneswar

– Safe listening practices key to prevent hearing loss

Bhubaneswar : Safe listening practices are the key to prevent hearing loss. Early detection of hearing loss is of prime importance as it can prevent further deterioration of hearing and consequent difficulties in patients. This is achieved by the diagnostic methods like Pure Tone Audiometry, BERA and OAE which are readily available in the outpatient setting, said AIIMS Bhubaneswar Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr. Sachidananda Mohanty on the occasion of World Hearing Day yesterday. A special programme with the theme “To hear for life, listen with care” was organised by the Department of ENT, AIIMS Bhubaneswar in the campus to mark the occasion of World Hearing Day on 3rd March.

Speaking on the occasion Dr. P K Parida, HOD, Dept of ENT informed that ENT Department of AIIMS Bhubaneswar has a robust new-born hearing screening protocol in collaboration with All India Institute of Speech and Hearing, Mysore wherein new-borns are screened for any congenital hearing loss within 48hrs of birth. This helps in early detection and management of hearing loss in children. “We have also conducted 175 successful cochlear implants starting from 2015 providing the “gift of hearing” to the hearing impaired. The cochlear implant surgery is done under Rastriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram(RBSK) Or Assistance To Disabled Persons For Purchase/Fitting Of Aids And Appliances(ADIP) schemes totally free of cost.“, added Dr. Parida. Besides all types of ear surgeries are performed in state-of-the-art operating theatres equipped with the latest technology.

Among others AIIMS Bhubaneswar DEAN Dr. Debasish Hota, Dr. P K Parida, Dr. C Preetam, Dr. Saurav Sarkar, Dr. Pradeep Pradhan and Dr. Dillip Samal and audiologists Asit Sahoo and Ms. Sarga Susanth enlightened the public about the prevention and early detection of hearing loss.

There was also an interactive session with the beneficiaries of the cochlear implant program who shared their experience and their journey. Department of ENT, AIIMS Bhubaneswar has always strived to provide the best possible service to the people of Odisha.

