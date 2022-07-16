Workshop on State level Dissemination of National Achievement Survey (NAS) 2021 For Improvement of School Education and Teaching Learning Process

Bhubaneswar: 2 Days workshop held at Bhubaneswar on National Achievement Survey by Directorate of Teacher Education Odisha, State Council Of Educational Research & Training, Odisha in association with Unicef Odisha. This was a large-scale survey of students’ learning undertaken by the Ministry of Education which gives a system level reflection on effectiveness of school education. This Event was organized at Lemon Tree Hotel, Bhubaneswar on 15th& 16th July 2022.

In this workshop National Achievement Survey (NAS) 2021-Odisha Report card was launched for wider publicity of state report card. National Achievement Survey (NAS) 2021 was held on 12.11.2021, in this survey Grade 3, 5, 8 and 10 students of The Govt School (State Govt& Central Govt), Govt. Aided schools along with Private Schools was taken into consideration & accordingly from Odisha 5,479 schools 25,143 teachers & 1,58,611 students participated in NAS 2021.

In this workshop, Hon’ble Minister School and Mass Education Department, Government of Odisha, Shri Samir Ranjan Dash, joined and expressed satisfactory regarding the performance of the students in different grades on different subjects concerned under study. In some grades the performance of students in our state is higher than that of national average. He also highlighted the collaborative effort of the DIETs and field level functionaries in different districts to enhance the quality education of our state.

Prof. Hrushikesh Senapati, Former Director, NCERT highlighted about the results of NAS 2021 and follow of strategies to be taken up.

Dr. Monika Nielsen, Chief of Office, UNICEF, Odisha expressed her happiness over the performance of the students and emphasized on district, block and cluster level planning.

In this occasion Shri. Anupam Saha, State Project Director (SPD) assured for betterment of classroom activities with the help of teachers on the basis of NAS survey results.

In this workshop, Shri. Raghuram R Iyer, Director, TE & SCERT stated that this program was organised in collaboration with UNICEF. He also highlighted to undertake different activities to be organise at zonal level, district level and at school points to enhance the learning outcome of the students.