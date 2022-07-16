Tata Steel Kalinganagar celebrates ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ with Mass Plantation

Kalinganagar : In commemoration of India’s 75th year of Independence, Tata Steel is celebrating ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ and reflecting its vision for building a better tomorrow for the country.

As part of the celebration, more than 1200 saplings were planted inside Tata Steel Kalinganagar plant, located in Jajpur district of Odisha on Friday. Employees, contract workers and vendor partners from Tata Steel Kalinganagar participated in this plantation drive.

‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate 75 years of Independence. Inspired by this, Tata Steel is organising various activities across its different operational locations.