Workshop on “Powder metallurgy-based Research for Advancements In Science and Engineering (PRAISE)”-2024 kick starts at CSIR-IMMT

Bhubaneswar :A SERB Accelerate Vigyan sponsored High-end Workshop on “Powder metallurgy based Research for Advancements In Science and Engineering (PRAISE)”-2024, Kickstarts today at SS Bhatnagar Hall, CSIR-IMMT Bhubaneswar. This workshop will continue till 27th January 2024.

The workshop was inaugurated by Hon’ble Chief Guest Prof. PV Satyam, School of Basic Sciences, IIT Bhubaneswar, in the presence of Shri H.K. Tripathy Chief Scientist, MPD, CSIR-IMMT, Dr. R. Sakthivel Chief Scientist & Head, AMT, CSIR-IMMT, Dr. Ajit Panigrahi Convenor, PRAISE-2024

The workshop will focus on:

• To educate thescience and engineering PhD and PG students about the fundamentals of powder synthesis, characterization of powder, and various sintering techniques for consolidation powder.

• Lectures from experienced faculty, and scientists will focus on the basics of the evolution of phases, microstructure, and mechanical properties during powder metallurgy processing of various alloys.

• To improve the understanding of PhD and PG students about the practical aspects of synthesis of materials and provide them hands-on experience on the processing equipment such as ball milling, different types of furnaces, compaction techniques, conventional sintering, microwave sintering, hot pressing, etc. and on characterization techniques such as Transmission Electron Microscope, X-ray Diffraction, Raman Spectroscopy, Field Emission Scanning Electron Microscopy, Differential Scanning Calorimetric, Thermo gravimetric Analysis, RF sputtering unit, etc.

• Copyright and plagiarism issues related to scientific publishing. Further, the discussion sessions will offer a fertile atmosphere for brainstorming and creative thinking among students and scientists to utilize the knowledge in their scientific domain.

Since the core concept of this program is centred on powder metallurgy processing and their characterization for various technological applications, it fits perfectly within the aims and objectives as well as the core research capabilities of CSIR-IMMT, Bhubaneswar.

Faculty members, students from various institutes are participating in this workshop.