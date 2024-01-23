Revolt Motors Unveils RV400 BRZ to Redefine Fun, Affordability, and Sustainability

Mumbai : Revolt Motors, India’s largest electric motorcycle company, is set to revolutionize urban commuting with the launch of its new model, the RV400 BRZ. This innovative electric bike is meticulously crafted to offer riders an exhilarating and sustainable experience while being gentle on their wallets. With a palette of five vibrant colours including Lunar Green, Pacific Blue, Dark Silver, Rebel Red, and Cosmic Black, the RV400 BRZ is more than just a motorcycle, it is a bold statement.

With our special introductory offer, the ex-showroom price is an enticing INR 1,37,950. More than a motorcycle, it is an exciting opportunity to make a sustainable statement on the road, where every journey becomes a celebration of innovation, elegance, and affordability.

Mrs. Anjali Rattan, Business Chairperson of RattanIndia Enterprises Limited, shares her enthusiasm stating, “With the RV400 BRZ, we are offering a ride that seamlessly combines elegance and ease, offering a superb yet affordable motoring experience. Engineered for the modern rider, BRZ is a result of our in-depth study into the needs and preferences of riders who are motorcycling enthusiasts. We recognize that while technology can enhance the riding experience, not every rider requires an extensive array of features. Our commitment to putting riders first led us to create the RV400 BRZ, addressing the gap in the market for those seeking an affordable yet exhilarating biking experience. Our focus on providing value and a thrilling ride experience is at the heart of this model, making sustainable mobility a reality for more riders.”

The RV400 BRZ takes a different road by placing a heightened focus on build quality and aesthetics, creating an ideal option for individuals eager to embrace electric mobility with a streamlined and effortlessly elegant experience. It caters to those who prioritize a seamless and uncomplicated ride ensuring a pocket-friendly yet exhilarating experience of electric biking.

The new RV400 BRZ with its futuristic features has a vibrant exterior underneath which lies a robust 72V, 3.24 KWH Lithium-Ion battery, offering a remarkable range of up to 150 KM in Eco Mode, 100 KM in Normal Mode, and 80 KM in Sport Mode. Charging is fast and efficient with 0-75% charge achieved in just 3 hours and a full 0-100% charge in 4.5 hours. The Regenerative Braking System™ not only enhances energy efficiency but also contributes to a seamless and efficient riding experience. Safety and innovation go hand in hand with the RV400 BRZ. A digital display provides real-time information on speed, battery level, riding mode, and temperature. The bike features a requirement of lifting the stand for ignition and a Combination Braking System (CBS) for secure stops, ensuring your safety on every journey.

Enthusiasts can secure their RV400 BRZ by visiting the official website of Revolt Motors at http://www.revoltmotors.com or by visiting an authorized dealership nearby. Embrace the future of urban commuting with the RV400 BRZ, where fun, affordability, and sustainability converge seamlessly.