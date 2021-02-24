Workshop on Poshan Abhiyan held at Bishnah

Jammu: A Workshop-cum-Awareness Camp on Paanch Sutras of Poshan Abhiyaan was today organized by the office of the Deputy Director, ICDS, Jammu here at Bishnah.

To ensure participation of grassroots level democratic institution, the representatives from Block Development Council, Bishnah and Municipal Committee Bishnah was ensured.

Surjeet Kumar, Chairperson BDC, Bishnah was the chief guest and Chairman Municipal Committee Bishnah, Rajan Sharma, was the guest of honour. DPO Jammu, Natasha Kalsotra was the Chief Patron of the function.

The function witnessed participants of over 350 people, including AWWs, Asha Workers, Beneficiaries of ICDS Department and general public. The programme was organized by observing the SOPs related to COVID- 19 guidelines.

During the function, presentation on “first golden 1000 days of a child” was given by Deputy Director, ICDS Jammu, Atul Kumar. A presentation on “Anemia Prevention” was given by Dr. Rimpee Devi, (Medical Officer, ICDS Jammu).

“Demonstration and display of local nutrition items” was given by Principal MLTC, Neha Gupta and Demonstration Officer, Kewal Krishan.

Among other things, a skit was presented by Rajesh Ajnabi (Head Assistant, ICDS Project Pouni) and his team on the importance of “equal responsibility of men in providing nutrition and care to mother and child”.

Nitisha Mahajan, AGMO, Horticulture, Planning and Marketing Department Bishnah also spoke on the occasion “Regarding PMFME (ODOP)”.

Stalls on the following themes were organized on the venue; Pre-school Teaching/Learning material; Local alternative of nutritious food items; Health checkups camp of ICDS beneficiaries by Block Medical Officer, Bishnah; Display of local nutritious green vegetables/kitchen garden.

Whiteboards were distributed among AWWs of ICDS Project Bishnah for effectively imparting Pre-school Learning to child beneficiaries of AWCs.

BDC Chairman, Bishnah; Surjeet Kumar and Municipal Committee Chairman Bishnah; Rajan Sharma, President Municipal Committee, Bishnah also spoke on the occasion and emphasized on the “value of nutritious food in eradicating malnutrition from India”.

The programme concluded with presentation of vote of thanks by District Programme Officer, ICDS Jammu, Natasha Kalsotra.