Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik launched the Multi-Protocol Label Switching Virtual Private Networking (RD-MPLS VPN) System for Rural Development Department

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today launched the Multi-Protocol Label Switching Virtual Private Networking (RD-MPLS VPN) System for Rural Development Department on virtual platform and said that this networking system will provide internal connectivity to the offices of the department at local level, where internet connectivity is inadequate.

Chief Minister expressing happiness over the Rural Development Department’s efforts to strengthen the 5-T Initiative of the Government to bring about transformative changes by introducing technology intensive applications said that the network will facilitate the use of online web-based applications to be used at field levels and further the 5-T Initiative of the Department in bringing transparency, effective monitoring and grievance redressal.

Chief Minister further said that the RD Department is already implementing web-based applications for an array of services including Tendering, Maintenance Management, Works and Accounts Management, Financial Management, grievance redressal and several other services. Lauding the endeavour of the Department for making end to end automation in the whole tendering process, he said that this will avoid human interface and thus bring in more efficiency and transparency in the management of the entire work cycle.

Minister, Rural Development Shri Sushant Singh, Chief Secretary Shri Suresh Chandra Mohapatra, Development Commissioner Shri P. K. Jena, ACS Forest, Secretary Electronics & IT, CGM BSNL were present. Secretary to Hon’ble Chief Minister (5-T) Shri V. K. Pandian moderated the programme while officials of Rural Development Department at district level were connected on virtual mode.